Dousing the Flames of Hatred

As an intercessor who holds dual nationality (US and UK) and is a watchman on the walls of Jerusalem, I’ve never been busier!

As Spirit-filled intercessors who restrain evil with our prayers, we petition God to douse flames of hatred.

We pray for leaders to speak words of unity rather than divisiveness.

Isaiah 52: 7, in this week’s prophetic portion, is addressed to born-again believers who are to declare to Zion,“Your God reigns!”

Israel, our ally in the Middle East, is surrounded by hundreds of thousands of potentially destructive rockets and weaponry. Presently, the Jewish nation is deeply traumatized due to Hamas savagery and the cowardly execution of Israeli hostages. Yet, British Foreign Secretary David Lammy has lamentably announced a partial arms embargo against the Jewish state!

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described the British embargo as “shameful—” throwing Israel under the bus will only serve to “embolden Hamas.” The British government also supported the request by prosecutor Karim Khan of the International Criminal Court to issue arrest warrants for Netanyahu and Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant. Furthermore, David Lammy has reiterated that Labour would seek to implement an arrest warrant against Netanyahu. Hatred against the Jewish state is chillingly reminiscent of attitudes that prevailed during the Nazi era.

As my friend Jonathan Feldstein, founder of the Genesis 123 Foundation, wrote this week, there’s been no shortage of grief over the past 11 months for the 1200 victims slaughtered on October 7 and the 250 plus kidnapped, while hundreds of soldiers have been killed in combat to defeat Hamas and rescue hostages. Rachel is weeping for her children!

Hundreds of thousands of Israelis are still in mourning for a parent, grandparent, son or daughter, sister or brother, spouse or fiancé, cousin, uncle, aunt, best friend, classmate, or neighbor. The nation’s collective grief and mourning are compounded every time the name of a soldier killed in battle is “cleared for publication” or when the body of a hostage is recovered from a terror tunnel.

Yet we continue to strengthen and say to Zion, “Your God reigns!”

The message of 2 Chronicles 7:14, which was given principally to Israel, is the prescription to heal all national wounds: “If my people, who are called by my name, will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and I will forgive their sin and will heal their land.”

Today and all next week we pray:

–Earnestly that our political and religious leaders will be granted maximum wisdom to restrain hatred and violence –For wisdom and protection for workers in police, military, and emergency services –In the USA, we pray against plans to disrupt the electoral process. Some believers are saying, “I’ll never vote again!” Yet they must resist this faint-heartedness! Psalm 42: 11 exhorts, “Why, my soul, are you downcast? Why so disturbed within me? Put your hope in God, for I will yet praise him, my Savior and my God.”

–In Israel, we petition the Lord to protect his prophetic purposes, to restrain terrorism, and to have mercy on the remaining hostages. –As we repent and humble ourselves, let us offer up the sacrifices of praise and thanksgiving for divine intervention in these various national crises. The Holy Spirit speaks in Isaiah 66:9, “Shall I bring to the birth, and not cause to bring forth? saith the LORD.” Bible commentaries explain that God will not leave His work of national restoration unfinished if we seriously apply the principles of 2 Chronicles 7:14.

