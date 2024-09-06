Hezbollah hit Israel’s north 1,300 times in August, most in one month since Oct. 7

August was the most intense month in the conflict between Israel and Lebanon’s Iran-backed Hezbollah terrorist group so far, with more than 1,300 attacks on the Jewish state recorded, authorities said on Thursday.

According to the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet), Hezbollah terrorists fired no fewer than 1,307 rockets, missiles and drones last month, up 20% from July.

The figure included the some 320 missiles and drones fired as part of Hezbollah’s Aug. 25 attack, which the terrorist organization said came in retaliation for Israel’s targeted killing of top Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr in Beirut.

The Shin Bet recorded 855 attacks in June, 1,000 in May, 744 in April, 746 in March, and 534 in February. The August figure marked an increase of 400% compared to January, when 334 projectiles were launched across Israel’s northern border.

Between the start of the Hezbollah attacks on Oct. 8 and Dec. 31, a total of 2,000 attacks were recorded.

Hezbollah has attacked the Jewish state nearly every day since Oct. 8, firing thousands of rockets, missiles and drones at Israel, killing more than 40 people and causing widespread damage. Tens of thousands of Israeli civilians remain internally displaced due to the ongoing violence.

Shortly before midnight in Israel on Wednesday night, the Israeli Air Force said that it hit more than 10 Hezbollah “military infrastructures and launchers” at three sites in Southern Lebanon.

The launchers “posed a threat to the citizens of the State of Israel,” the IAF said.

Earlier in the day, Hezbollah fired 65 rockets from Lebanon into Israel.