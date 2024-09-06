Against all odds, the restoration of Jerusalem, Judea, and Samaria to the nation of Israel in 1967 marked a pivotal moment in history. These regions, the heartland of the Jewish people for millennia, were reclaimed after being lost for thousands of years. Yet, the journey to maintain and defend this land has been far from easy. The struggle continues, not just on the battlefield but in the ongoing battle of ideas, international pressure, and propaganda.

Judea and Samaria, have been the subject of fierce political debates and a battleground for control. However, the reality on the ground reveals a struggle for much more than territory—it is a struggle for identity and survival. The Palestinian Authority, since 2009, has embarked on a unilateral campaign to establish a state in these areas, constructing thousands of illegal structures and creating facts on the ground to reshape the map. Despite being under Israeli jurisdiction, these illegal developments continue, driven by a clear political agenda.

🚨*Washington Times: 'Israel is losing sovereignty, the Palestinians continue to build'*



Washington Times op-ed expresses concern over illegal Palestinian construction in Area C in Israel and US backing.

*Israel News* pic.twitter.com/noAVhafZgV — RealSophie90 מנוחה ז״ל🎗️💛 (@RealSophie90) April 24, 2024

The scale of this illegal takeover is staggering. By 2017, over 80,000 illegal structures had been built in Area C, the area under full Israeli control. Despite having vast areas designated for development within their own jurisdiction, the Palestinian Authority has directed significant resources into expanding in Israeli-controlled territory. This effort is not driven by a housing crisis or a need for more land, but by a calculated strategy to erode Israel’s presence in its biblical heartland.

What fuels this expansion? Massive foreign funding. The Palestinian Authority is one of the largest per capita recipients of international aid in the world. Hundreds of millions of dollars flow into their coffers annually, and instead of improving the lives of the Palestinian people, much of this money is used to fund illegal activities, further deepening the conflict.

The world often views the situation through a distorted lens, framing Israel as the aggressor. Yet, the truth reveals a different picture—one where Israel is not stealing land but defending its rightful and historical homeland.

For many Israelis, especially those living in settlements in Judea and Samaria, this is more than a political dispute – it’s a battle for their home and heritage. They view these regions not as occupied territories or simply “the West Bank,” but as Israel’s biblical heartland, intrinsically tied to Jewish history and identity.

Against all odds, the people of Israel continue to stand firm, defending their land and heritage. Jerusalem, Judea, and Samaria are not merely pieces of territory—they are the very heart of Israel, the land promised by God, and a testament to the resilience of a people who have returned home.

