Islamic group condemns Hamas execution of hostages

The Iraqi-based Global Imams Council called the executions, carried out in a tunnel under Rafah in southern Israel, “barbaric” and “a violation all principles of humanity, religious teachings, and international law.”

An international organization of Islamic scholars and faith leaders has issued a blistering condemnation of the murder by Hamas of six Israeli hostages last week in Gaza.

The Iraqi-based Global Imams Council called the executions, carried out in a tunnel under the southern Gaza city of Rafah, “barbaric” and “a violation of all principles of humanity, religious teachings, and international law.”

In a statement on its website, the organization said, “The targeting and brutalization of civilians, especially those who are defenseless and held against their will, are acts of unmitigated evil. These actions represent a gross violation of the sacred laws of conflict as ordained by all major faith traditions, including Islam, which categorically prohibit the harming of innocents.”

About 100 Israeli hostages are still being held in Gaza.

Relatives and supporters of Israelis held hostage by Hamas terrorists in Gaza prepare to leave in a convoy from Tel Aviv toward the Gaza Strip, Aug. 28, 2024. Photo by Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90. (Source: JNS)

The independent group said that it holds Hamas “directly responsible” for the deaths and suffering caused to both sides since the Oct. 7 massacre, “as their actions have not only brought death and destruction upon the region but have also led to immense suffering for the Palestinian people.”

The terrorist group’s “reckless and inhumane tactics, using civilians as shields and exploiting their plight, have only escalated the cycle of violence and undermined the cause of justice and peace,” the statement continues.

The Muslim religious leaders added that Iran shares equal responsibility for the war due to its support for Hamas.

“Moreover, we recognize that the regime in Iran shares equal responsibility for these tragedies, as its continued support and endorsement of Hamas’s actions perpetuate violence and instability in the region,” they said.

“We call upon the international community, all religious leaders, and people of conscience to unite against these acts of terror and to work tirelessly towards a future where peace, justice, and respect for all human life are the foundations of our shared existence,” the statement concluded.