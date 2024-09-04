Iranian media shifts focus from war in Gaza to Hamas violence in Judea and Samaria

Pro-Iranian media has shifted its focus from Hamas in Gaza to the terrorist group’s increasing hostilities in Judea and Samaria, emphasizing Israeli military adjustments. The anti-Netanyahu protests by left-wing Israelis are also of interest to the pro-Iranian media.

This shift in focus comes in response to a comprehensive Israeli operation in Judea and Samaria aimed at countering the growing threat posed by Iranian-backed Palestinian terror groups inside Israel, including Hamas. These groups have become more active in the region, making Judea and Samaria an additional front in the ongoing conflict between regional Iranian proxies and the Jewish state.

Iranian state media, such as IRNA, has reduced its coverage of Hamas’s purported successes in Gaza, instead highlighting the situation in Judea and Samaria. For instance, IRNA recently reported on an IDF raid in Kalkilya, mentioning the interrogation of a “mosque preacher.”

Palestinian militants from Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Jihad movement, hold a military parade in support with the residents of Hawara, in southern Gaza Strip, on March 2, 2023. (Source: Shutterstock)

The pro-Iranian Al-Mayadeen channel, based in Beirut, has reported intensively on clashes in Jenin, Nablus, and Tulkarm. It described ongoing fierce battles and alleged that Iranian-backed groups like Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad are heavily engaged in confrontations with the IDF. Al-Mayadeen also noted various attacks by units such as the al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades and a PIJ faction in Tulkarm, expressing concern that Israel might attempt to suppress reporting in the region.

A notable aspect of this shift is the increasing strength of Hamas in Judea and Samaria, alongside its reconciliation with the Palestinian Authority. Despite their sectarian differences, this growing influence reflects a broader strategy shared by Iran and Hamas. Iran, a non-Arab Shia power, and Hamas, a Sunni Arab group, are united by a common goal: the destruction of Israel. Their alliance underscores a mutual agenda that transcends sectarian divides, focusing on their shared opposition to Israeli policies and actions.

Fauda in action:



Special Israeli commando unit dressed like women and hospital staff managed to enter the hospital in Jenin and eliminate three armed terrorists that were hiding there. The terrorists were about to execute a terror attack against Israelis in Judea and Samaria. pic.twitter.com/EUWXRCZKdG — Olia (@OliaOnX) January 30, 2024

Iranian media has also seized upon internal Israeli developments, including left-wing protests against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and claims from some settlers about deteriorating security conditions in Judea and Samaria. These reports suggest that Iran is working to exacerbate these internal tensions in an attempt to fuel instability.

Additionally, pro-Iranian outlets have highlighted changes within Israel’s military leadership, including the departure of the head of Israel’s Ground Forces. They portray these shifts as significant and indicative of lasting repercussions from the October 7 attack, despite Israel’s recovery since then. From the perspective of Iranian media, these military changes are seen as evidence of the impact of their campaign and the broader struggle against Israel.