Securing Israel’s Future: Your Legacy, Their Strength

The call to stand with Israel grows ever stronger in these challenging times. The past year alone has driven home the urgent need to ensure Israel’s security and resilience for generations to come. Legacy Giving allows you to make a meaningful, lasting contribution — a way for your values and commitment to endure far into the future.

Israel is more than a place; it is a promise fulfilled and a light to the nations. For thousands of years, Israel has been the homeland of the Jewish people, a land where history and faith converge. It is a source of inspiration, hope, and spiritual strength for millions around the world.

Supporting Israel means upholding this beacon of hope. It means ensuring the continuation of a nation that embodies the principles of freedom, democracy, and justice. As people of faith, we are called to support and strengthen Israel, not only in moments of crisis but for the long term.

Consider the words of the Psalmist: “Pray for the peace of Jerusalem: ‘May those who love you be secure’” (Psalm 122:6). This verse reflects a deep, ongoing commitment to the well-being of Israel, a commitment that can be carried forward through legacy giving.

Legacy giving is a powerful way to demonstrate your enduring support for Israel. It allows you to make a lasting impact, ensuring that your values are passed down through generations. By including Israel365 in your estate planning, you help secure the future of Israel, supporting essential initiatives that enhance its strength, security, and vibrancy.

Jerusalem Israel 05.06.2024 Jerusalem Day celebrations near the Western Wall in the Old City of Jerusalem (Source: Shutterstock)

There are several ways you can make a legacy gift:

Bequest in Your Will or Trust: Specify a dollar amount, a percentage of your estate, or the remainder after other provisions. This option gives you the flexibility to balance your financial responsibilities while ensuring your support for Israel remains strong.

Specify a dollar amount, a percentage of your estate, or the remainder after other provisions. This option gives you the flexibility to balance your financial responsibilities while ensuring your support for Israel remains strong. Beneficiary Designations: Name Israel365 as a beneficiary on bank accounts, IRAs, life insurance policies, or donor-advised funds. This method is simple and flexible, allowing you to make a significant impact without affecting your current financial situation.

Name Israel365 as a beneficiary on bank accounts, IRAs, life insurance policies, or donor-advised funds. This method is simple and flexible, allowing you to make a significant impact without affecting your current financial situation. Donating Appreciated Assets: Contribute stocks or real estate, which can provide substantial tax benefits while making a meaningful contribution.

Contribute stocks or real estate, which can provide substantial tax benefits while making a meaningful contribution. IRA Donations: Designate your IRA to Israel365, offering a strategic way to support Israel while managing your tax liabilities.

Each of these methods allows you to create a lasting impact, ensuring that Israel continues to thrive for future generations. Consulting with a financial advisor or tax professional can help determine the best strategy for your situation.

Legacy giving is about more than money — it’s about making a statement of faith and commitment. It’s about recognizing Israel’s importance to the world and ensuring that its future is secure. Israel is a hub of innovation, a pioneer in technology, medicine, and environmental sustainability. It is a vibrant democracy in a tumultuous region, standing as a testament to resilience and perseverance.

By supporting Israel long-term, you contribute to its ongoing success and help safeguard a future where its values continue to shine. Your legacy gift can support educational programs, foster groundbreaking innovation, strengthen communities in Judea and Samaria, and much more. It is a way to ensure that the light of Israel continues to shine brightly for all to see.

As we reflect on the importance of standing with Israel, we invite you to consider how your legacy can help shape its future. Including Israel365 in your estate planning is a simple yet profound way to align your values with your actions, ensuring that your commitment to Israel endures.

Contact Rabbi Rami Goldberg to learn more about how easy it is to make a legacy gift that will have a lasting impact on Israel’s future. We are here to guide you every step of the way, ensuring your wishes are honored and your impact maximized.

Rabbi Rami Goldberg at 210-750-3161

rami@israel365.com.

Our federal tax ID number is 45-4041360.

Together, let’s continue to support Israel — today, tomorrow, and for generations to come.