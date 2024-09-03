In time of dire need: Jerusalem Prayer Breakfast to be held in NYC

The Jerusalem Prayer Breakfast will be held at the Times Square Marriott on September 15th and 16th. Thousands of friends of Israel will gather with a united purpose—to support Israel as we pray for the peace of Jerusalem.

The Jerusalem Prayer Breakfast (JPB) is a prayer movement led by the Members of the Israeli Knesset, initiated and chaired by Knesset Member Robert Ilatov, and co-chaired by U.S. Congresswoman Michele Bachmann. Each year, The JPB brings together government, business, and influential Christian leaders from all walks of society to pray for the Peace of Jerusalem as described in Psalm 122:6. Its primary aim is to foster a dialogue between Jews and Christians, a vision that unfolds annually in Jerusalem and key international cities.

Year after year, the JPB has been a catalyst for change, bringing together government leaders and key influencers from across the globe. This transformative global prayer movement, rooted in the profound simplicity of Psalms 122, has not only united hearts in prayer but also shaped global policy. Since its inception in 2017, the JPB has expanded to 28 events in 20 international cities and 8 in Jerusalem.

This year, the need for prayer for Israel is especially dire. The atrocities of October 7 were a wake-up call for both the Jewish and Christian communities that we will only win when we are united. As the hostages are still languishing in the dark tunnels of Gaza, and the Jewish people are traumatized beyond all we can bear, we need to pray together for the peace of Jerusalem.

The Biblical prophecy described by Isaiah (2:4) of turning swords into plowshares has been a recurring theme at previous prayer breakfasts. This year, as Israel is engaged in an existential war called Operation Swords of Iron, the hope that this prophecy will manifest is even more urgent.

The schedule will be as follows:

September 15 – 1-4 pm Learning Sessions; 7 pm Celebrate Jerusalem Concert

September 16 – 8 am The Jerusalem Prayer Breakfast, 1-4 pm Learning Sessions, and 7 pm – The Founders Dinner

Speakers will include Congresswoman Michele Bachmann, Former MK and Co-Chair of JPB Robert Illatov, Israeli Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon, MK Ohad Tal, Minister of Diaspora MK Amichai Chikli, MK Matan Kahana, Ambassador David Friedman, Carter Conlon, head of Israel365 Rabbi Tuly Weisz, President of the World Jewish Congress Ron Lauder, World-Renown speaker and Best Selling Author Nick Vujicic, MK Rabbi Yehudah Glick, Congressmen Lee Zeldin and Mark Green, Pastor and Leader of Latino Coalition for Israel Mario Bramnick, and many more.

The power of prayer was seen after the first Jerusalem Prayer Breakfast in 2017 when Dr. Billye Brim led the people in a prayer calling on newly inaugurated President Trump to fulfill his campaign promise to move the U.S. Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. Precisely six months later, President Trump announced that he would indeed be doing so.

Please register here: https://s2ps.org/jpbny/