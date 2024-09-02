Hezbollah missile attack seriously wounds Israelis in Galilee panhandle

Hezbollah has attacked the Jewish state nearly every day since Oct. 8.

Two Israelis were wounded, including one seriously, when a Hezbollah anti-tank missile from Southern Lebanon scored a direct hit in the Galilee panhandle community of Kfar Yuval on Sunday afternoon.

“A man in his 40s who was seriously wounded by Hezbollah fire in the north was brought to Rambam’s emergency room by helicopter,” Haifa’s Rambam Medical Center said in a statement, adding that the victim had been transferred after initial treatment at Safed’s Ziv Medical Center.

The Israel Defense Forces identified the seriously wounded victim as a civilian. In addition, a military reservist sustained moderate wounds.

According to reports in Lebanese media, IDF forces attacked Hezbollah terrorist targets in south Lebanon, including in the villages of Beit Lif, Beit Yahoun and Naqoura, following Sunday’s attack on the Galilee.

On Sunday evening, air-raid sirens were repeatedly activated in Kibbutz Misgav Am, located opposite the Lebanese border, just west of Kfar Yuval, warning of incoming Hezbollah rocket fire from Lebanon.

Hezbollah has attacked the Jewish state nearly every day since Oct. 8, firing thousands of rockets, missiles and drones at Israel, killing more than 40 people and causing widespread damage. Tens of thousands of Israeli civilians remain internally displaced due to the ongoing violence.

On Aug. 25, some 100 Israeli Air Force fighter jets, directed by IDF intelligence, destroyed thousands of Hezbollah rocket launchers in Lebanon in a pre-emptive strike meant to stave off a large-scale attack on Israel’s densely populated central region.

An Israeli who was seriously wounded when an anti-tank missile scored a direct hit in Kfar Yuval in the Galilee panhandle arrives at Ziv Medical Center in Safed, Sept. 1, 2024. Photo by David Cohen/Flahs90. (Source: JNS)

The IDF estimated that its pre-emptive strike prevented the launch by Hezbollah of as many as 6,000 missiles, rockets and suicide drones.

Hezbollah subsequently launched more than 150 projectiles into Israel. According to Lebanon’s Hezbollah-affiliated Al-Mayadeen television channel, the terrorist group launched some 320 missiles and drones during the Aug. 25 attack.

The Iranian terrorist proxy released a statement according to which the launches were “stage one” of its retaliation for Israel’s assassination in Beirut in July of Hezbollah’s No. 2 “military” commander, Fuad Shukr.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has repeatedly reiterated that the major flare-up with Hezbollah wasn’t “the end of the story.”

“We foiled a surprise attack by Hezbollah against the State of Israel. We destroyed thousands of intermediate-range rockets that were aimed at the Galilee and the Golan,” he said during a visit to the border area. “We thwarted all of the drones that were directed against the State of Israel, at the Galilee and the center of the country, and they were destroyed.”

However, while the IAF operation was “a great success, …I will not tell you that it was enough. On the contrary,” the Israeli leader continued.

The story will only end “when we are able to restore security and the residents safely to their homes,” Netanyahu said. “This is neither mere words nor a slogan—this is a national goal of the highest order. We are committed to it and will achieve it, with your help and with God’s.”