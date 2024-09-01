REPORT: 7,000 Palestinians took part in Oct. 7 massacre

The Gaza Division of the IDF submitted a report to IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Herzi Halevi stating that on October 7, approximately 6,000 Gazans crossed the border into Israel to carry out the massacre of over 1,200 Israelis. This included approximately 3,800 terrorists from Hamas’s elite Nukhba forces.

This almost doubles previous estimates of a total of 3,000 Gazans and Hamas terrorists who raped and murdered Israelis on that day. That number did not take into account Gazans who crossed the fence and participated in the atrocities but were not Hamas members, nor did it differentiate between Nukhba terrorists and other Hamas terrorists.

In addition, 1,000 terrorists inside Gaza were involved in firing an estimated 5,000 rockets at Israel that day. 3,000 of the rockets were fired in the first four hours of the attack. This brings the total of Palestinian Gazans who participated in the Oct.7 massacre to 7,000.

The Channel 12 report also said that the border was breached in 119 spots — again, about double the previously widely cited figure of 60 breaches in the Gaza-Israel fence.

The Channel 12 report quoted the IDF Spokesman’s Office as saying that the IDF’s operational probe of the events surrounding October 7 has not yet been completed and is continuing per situational assessments and operational needs.

Upon completion, the findings will be made public, the spokesman’s office said.