Subscribe
Study The Bible
ISRAEL IS AT WAR

REPORT: 7,000 Palestinians took part in Oct. 7 massacre

Alas, sinful nation, A people laden with iniquity, A brood of evildoers, Children who are corrupters!

Isaiah

1:

4

(the israel bible)

Picture of Staff Writer

Staff Writer

September 1, 2024

< 1 minute

The Gaza Division of the IDF submitted a report to  IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Herzi Halevi stating that on October 7, approximately 6,000 Gazans crossed the border into Israel to carry out the massacre of over 1,200 Israelis. This included approximately 3,800 terrorists from Hamas’s elite Nukhba forces. 

This almost doubles previous estimates of a total of 3,000 Gazans and Hamas terrorists who raped and murdered Israelis on that day. That number did not take into account Gazans who crossed the fence and participated in the atrocities but were not Hamas members, nor did it differentiate between Nukhba terrorists and other Hamas terrorists.

In addition, 1,000 terrorists inside Gaza were involved in firing an estimated 5,000 rockets at Israel that day. 3,000 of the rockets were fired in the first four hours of the attack. This brings the total of Palestinian Gazans who participated in the Oct.7 massacre to 7,000.

The Channel 12 report also said that the border was breached in 119 spots — again, about double the previously widely cited figure of 60 breaches in the Gaza-Israel fence.

The Channel 12 report quoted the IDF Spokesman’s Office as saying that the IDF’s operational probe of the events surrounding October 7 has not yet been completed and is continuing per situational assessments and operational needs.

Upon completion, the findings will be made public, the spokesman’s office said.

Share this article

Related articles

Israel, Hamas agree to ‘humanitarian pauses’ for polio vaccinations in Gaza, WHO says

Picture of JNS

JNS

A New School Year, A New Beginning: The Story of Achiyah Zanilman

Picture of Staff Writer

Staff Writer

Two soldiers killed in action in Gaza; IDF death toll since Oct. 7 totals 704

Picture of JNS

JNS

Follow Us

Youtube Instagram
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365
Youtube
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

© ISRAEL365NEWS 2024 Privacy Policy

Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

Subscribe

Prophecy from the Bible is revealing itself as we speak. Israel365 News is the only media outlet reporting on it.

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .