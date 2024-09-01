A New School Year, A New Beginning: The Story of Achiyah Zanilman

Today was the first day of school in Jerusalem and was marked by a heartfelt moment as Mayor Moshe Lion, Mayor of Jerusalem, accompanied young Achiyah Zanilman to Neve Etzion School for his first day of first grade. Achiyah is the son of the late Major (res.) Ari Yehiel Zanilman, a courageous soldier in the 8111 Battalion, 5th Brigade, who sadly lost his life in the Gaza Strip. Achiyah is also the cousin of Israel365’s Media Director, Shlomo Schreibman, making this occasion especially significant for the Israel365 community.

During this special occasion, Mayor Lion took the time to speak with Achiyah, who shared his feelings about starting school and what he was looking forward to in this new chapter. To show his support, the mayor gave Achiyah a personal letter, which included the message: “Dear Achiyah, as you begin first grade, I want to congratulate you on this new journey. I understand how difficult this past year has been for you after losing your father, Ari. May this year be filled with learning, joy, and new friendships. Remember, all of Jerusalem stands by you and your family.”

פתיחת שנת הלימודים ברקע המלחמה: ראש עיריית ירושלים ליווה את הבן היתום לבית הספר



Chava, the widow of Ari Yehiel, expressed her thoughts on this significant day, reflecting on the mix of emotions she felt. “On a day like this, we are reminded that life continues, and new beginnings are still possible. Watching the children start first grade brings a sense of hope and light into the world, even as we carry the pain of our loss. We are filled with both excitement and tears, praying for their well-being.”

After the conversation, Mayor Lion, along with Chava, accompanied Achiyah to his classroom, where they participated in a ceremony marking the start of the school year.

Mayor Lion later commented on the experience, saying, “It was an honor to meet Achiyah and accompany him on his first day of school. Despite the challenges he and his family have faced, I saw in him a strong, intelligent boy who is determined to succeed. I have no doubt that his father, Ari, is looking down with immense pride. I wish Achiyah and all the students in Jerusalem a successful and safe school year.”

As Achiyah steps into this new chapter of his life, the entire city of Jerusalem, along with his cousin Shlomo Schreibman and the Israel365 community, stands with him—honoring his father’s legacy and supporting his journey forward. May this school year be one of growth, learning, and healing for Achiyah and all the students of Jerusalem.