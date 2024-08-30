Subscribe
Study The Bible
ISRAEL IS AT WAR

US Navy commander: officers wanted strong strikes against Houthis; superiors refused

The Lord is a man of war; the Lord is his name.

Exodus

15:

3

(the israel bible)

Picture of JNS

JNS

August 30, 2024

< 1 minute

A military leader who served on the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group in conflicts against the Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen stated that high command rejected requests for heavier attacks against the terrorists.

“There are definite strategies that were put forward,” Rear Adm. Marc Miguez told military veteran Ward Carroll in a YouTube interview released on Monday. “But our National Command Authority decided that those—I would call more aggressive postures and more aggressive strikes—was not something we wanted to challenge.”

Miguez noted the widespread knowledge of Iran’s support for the Houthis, saying “that is the calculus that’s handled at echelon zero, at the National Command Authority, with NSA and everybody else.”

According to Miguez, the carrier strike group attacked the Houthis seven times between October and June. “It’ll be up to our National Command Authority to probably be more aggressive with our strike groups and all of our assets, not just Navy,” he said.

Share this article

Related articles

90% of Hezbollah rockets, drones fired from civilian areas

Picture of JNS

JNS

Massive tragedy averted by pre-emptive air strike

Picture of Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Cairo negotiations break down as Israel, Hamas fail to reach compromise

Picture of JNS

JNS

Follow Us

Youtube Instagram
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365
Youtube
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

© ISRAEL365NEWS 2024 Privacy Policy

Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

Subscribe

Prophecy from the Bible is revealing itself as we speak. Israel365 News is the only media outlet reporting on it.

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .