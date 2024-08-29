Two soldiers killed in action in Gaza; IDF death toll since Oct. 7 totals 704

Fatalities among Israeli troops since the start of the IDF ground incursion in the Gaza Strip on Oct. 27 now stands at 340.

Two Israel Defense Forces soldiers were killed in action in the Gaza Strip, the military announced on Wednesday.

One of the slain soldiers was named as Master Sgt. (res.) Yohay Hay Glam, 32, of the Jerusalem Brigade’s 6310th Battalion, from Netanya. He was killed on Wednesday morning while battling Hamas terrorists in central Gaza.

Earlier, the IDF announced that Staff Sgt. Amit Friedman, 19, was killed during fighting in southern Gaza. Friedman, who served with the Nahal Brigade’s 932nd Battalion, was from Or Yehuda in central Israel.

Israel Defense Forces Master Sgt. (res.) Yohay Hay Glam was killed battling Hamas terrorists in the Gaza Strip, Aug. 28, 2024. Credit: IDF. (Source: JNS)

The death toll among Israeli troops since the start of the IDF ground incursion in Gaza on Oct. 27 now stands at 340, and at 704 on all fronts since the Hamas-led Oct. 7 massacre, according to official military data.

Additionally, Chief Inspector Arnon Zamora, a member of the Border Police’s Yamam National Counter-Terrorism Unit, was fatally wounded during a hostage-rescue mission in Gaza in June, and civilian defense contractor Liron Yitzhak was mortally wounded in May.