Subscribe
Study The Bible
ISRAEL IS AT WAR

Two soldiers killed in action in Gaza; IDF death toll since Oct. 7 totals 704

Picture of JNS

JNS

August 29, 2024

< 1 minute

Fatalities among Israeli troops since the start of the IDF ground incursion in the Gaza Strip on Oct. 27 now stands at 340.

Two Israel Defense Forces soldiers were killed in action in the Gaza Strip, the military announced on Wednesday.

One of the slain soldiers was named as Master Sgt. (res.) Yohay Hay Glam, 32, of the Jerusalem Brigade’s 6310th Battalion, from Netanya. He was killed on Wednesday morning while battling Hamas terrorists in central Gaza.

Earlier, the IDF announced that Staff Sgt. Amit Friedman, 19, was killed during fighting in southern Gaza. Friedman, who served with the Nahal Brigade’s 932nd Battalion, was from Or Yehuda in central Israel.

Israel Defense Forces Master Sgt. (res.) Yohay Hay Glam was killed battling Hamas terrorists in the Gaza Strip, Aug. 28, 2024. Credit: IDF. (Source: JNS)

The death toll among Israeli troops since the start of the IDF ground incursion in Gaza on Oct. 27 now stands at 340, and at 704 on all fronts since the Hamas-led Oct. 7 massacre, according to official military data.

Additionally, Chief Inspector Arnon Zamora, a member of the Border Police’s Yamam National Counter-Terrorism Unit, was fatally wounded during a hostage-rescue mission in Gaza in June, and civilian defense contractor Liron Yitzhak was mortally wounded in May.

Share this article

Related articles

Hostages’ families burst through Gaza fence during border protest

Picture of JNS

JNS

IDF recovers from Gaza body of soldier slain on Oct. 7

Picture of JNS

JNS

Gaza aid delivery halted amid evacuations in Israel, senior UN official says

Picture of JNS

JNS

Follow Us

Youtube Instagram
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365
Youtube
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

© ISRAEL365NEWS 2024 Privacy Policy

Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

Subscribe

Prophecy from the Bible is revealing itself as we speak. Israel365 News is the only media outlet reporting on it.

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .