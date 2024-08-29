44% of New York hate crimes in 2023 aimed at Jews



Data from the state of New York shows that reported hate crimes for 2023 jumped 69% from 2019.

The office of State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli released a new analysis on Wednesday titled “The Concerning Growth of Hate Crime in New York State,” which broke down hate-crime reports by intended target and compared the results with previous years.

“In 2023, nearly 44% of all recorded hate crime incidents and 88% of religious-based hate crimes targeted Jewish victims, the largest share of all such crimes,” the report said.

DiNapoli stated that “fighting hatred and bigotry demands that we communicate with, respect and accept our neighbors. It requires our spiritual, political, community and business leaders to take active roles in denouncing hate, investing in prevention and protection efforts, and increasing education that celebrates the value of New York’s diversity.”

Horrifying antisemitic attack in Brooklyn on the first night of Hanukkah – father of five Joshua Merenfeld was beaten, robbed, and called a “dirty Jew” Thursday evening.



NYPD have released the photo of the attacker.



Recognize him? DM us! pic.twitter.com/M1508wcxbg — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) December 9, 2023

In 2023, hate crimes were divided along the lines of nearly half based on religion and about one-third for race or ethnicity, with the LGBTQ community targeted by 17%.

Between 2018 and 2023, hate crimes against Jews rose from 253 to 477, an increase of 89%. During the same period, hate crimes against Muslims in the state rose from 18 to 37, a rise of 106%.

“We are deeply grateful to State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli for producing this critical report,” said Mark Treyger, CEO of the Jewish Community Relations Council of New York. “It’s a crucial reminder that each hate-crime statistic represents a New Yorker who is suffering.”

He added that the report “challenges every New Yorker, from our government offices, religious institutions, private industries, to our schools, to actively build strategies to combat all forms of hatred.”