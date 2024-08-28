US condemns Ben-Gvir’s call for synagogue on Temple Mount

“The ongoing reckless statements and actions of this minister only sow chaos and exacerbate tensions,” Foggy Bottom spokesman Matthew Miller said.

The U.S. State Department stated on Tuesday that it “strongly opposes” Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir’s call for construction of a synagogue on Jerusalem’s Temple Mount.

The proposed Jewish house of worship “on the Haram al-Sharif/Temple Mount” would “demonstrate blatant disregard for the historic status quo with respect to the holy sites in Jerusalem,” Matthew Miller, the State Department spokesman, said.

“The ongoing reckless statements and actions of this minister only sow chaos and exacerbate tensions at a moment when Israel must stand united against threats from Iran and its proxy terrorist groups, including Hamas and Hezbollah,” Miller added. “They directly undermine Israel’s security.”

Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem, July 27, 2023. Source: Twitter. (source: JNS)

Ben-Gvir said in an interview with Israel’s Army Radio on Monday that Jewish prayer is allowed on the Temple Mount. That prompted a denial from the Prime Minister’s Office, which stated that policy on the Temple Mount is determined by the government and the prime minister.

“There is no change to the status quo,” Netanyahu’s office stated.

Under the “status quo” promulgated after Israel recaptured the Old City of Jerusalem in 1967, Jews are permitted to visit the Temple Mount but not to pray there.

During the interview, Ben-Gvir was asked repeatedly if he would build a synagogue on the Temple Mount. He replied, “yes.”

Jordan, Egypt and Saudi Arabia were among the Muslim countries that officially condemned Ben-Gvir’s comments. The Temple Mount is frequently described as the third-holiest site in Islam after Mecca and Medina. It is the holiest site in Judaism and the former site of the two Jewish Temples.

Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir at the Western Wall in Jerusalem’s Old City, after his visit at the Temple Mount during Tisha B’Av, Aug. 13, 2024. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90. (Source: JNS)

Miller reiterated the Biden administration’s commitment to the Temple Mount status quo on Tuesday and called on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to uphold the policy.

“Prime Minister Netanyahu’s Office has made clear that the actions and statements of Minister Ben-Gvir are inconsistent with the government of Israel’s policy, and a number of responsible voices in the Israeli government have condemned them,” Miller said. “It is critical that the government of Israel continue to ensure its policy is adhered to.”