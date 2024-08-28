IDF launches large counterterror op in northern Samaria

At least 11 people have been killed so far in clashes with Israeli forces, according to Palestinian sources.

The Israel Defense Forces launched a large-scale counterterrorism operation in the Jenin and Tulkarem areas of northern Samaria overnight Tuesday, involving hundreds of troops and air support.

At least 11 Palestinians were killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry—including two in clashes with IDF troops in Jenin, three in a drone strike in a nearby village, and another four in a drone strike in the Far’a camp in Tubas.

Israel’s Channel 12 identified two of the fatalities as Kassam Jabarin, 25, and Atsam Belot, 39.

Several Palestinian suspects have been arrested so far in the operation, which is expected to last for several days.

According to Palestinian reports, Israeli forces were surrounding the Ibn Sina Hospital in Jenin, and forces were deployed at the entrances of other hospitals as well.

Israeli soldiers seen during a military operation at the al-Fara refugee camp in the Jordan Valley, Aug. 28, 2024. Photo by Nasser Ishtayeh/Flash90. (Source: JNS)

Two brigade combat teams are taking part in the operation, with most of the forces being concentrated near Tulkarem, according to Ynet.

Five terrorists struck in Nur Shams ‘operations room’

The Israeli military revealed on Wednesday morning that five terrorists were killed on Monday in a joint IDF and Israel Security Agency operation near Nur Shams in northern Samaria.

One of the fatalities, Jibril Ghassan Ismail Jibril, was released from prison as part of the Israel-Hamas hostage deal reached in November. He was involved in terror activity in the areas of Tulkarem and Qalqilya, according to the military.

Mohanad Qarawi and Muhammad Yussef were involved in terrorist activity in Nur Shams, while Adnan Jaber was in involved in terrorist activity and manufactured explosives intended to harm security forces.

The structure targeted in the operation “was used by the terrorists to conduct terrorist activity and harm IDF soldiers operating in the area,” said the IDF, which published a video of the strike.