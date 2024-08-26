Subscribe
Study The Bible
ISRAEL IS AT WAR

Regavim Raises Alarm Over Illegal Construction Near Har Gilo Posing Serious Security Threat

Like a muddied spring, a ruined fountain, Is a righteous man fallen before a wicked one.

Proverbs

25:

26

(the israel bible)

August 26, 2024

The Regavim Movement has issued a warning about extensive illegal construction near Har Gilo, a long-established Jewish community that lies between Nahal Heletz and Jerusalem. Highlighting a severe security threat that endangers both the residents and the access routes to Jerusalem, Regavim sent an urgent letter to key Israeli defense officials, including Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, Minister Bezalel Smotrich, Central Command Commander Major General Avi Blot and IDF head of civil administration, Brigadier General Hisham Ibrahim.

Regavim has documented significant illegal agricultural and construction activity in the area surrounding Har Gilo in recent years, even though the area in question falls under complete Israeli civil and security jurisdiction (Area C). Regavim’s letter highlighted the dangers posed by the unchecked, illegal expansion of the PA-controlled village of Al-Walja, including illegal roads, land clearing for construction and development, and new construction – all in Area C, in some cases on land under military non-construction orders and other cases on Israeli state land approved for the growth of the Har Gilo community.  

Regavim’s urgent letter warns that this illegal construction threatens Har Gilo and poses a strategic risk to one of the main traffic arteries leading to Jerusalem. The proximity of these illegal structures to a significant transportation route raises concerns about potential hostile activities targeting travelers and residents.

The Regavim Movement calls for immediate enforcement actions, including demolishing illegal structures and restoration of the area, criminal investigation and prosecution of those responsible for the illegal activity, and full disclosure regarding past enforcement measures against these illicit construction and agricultural projects.

Roi Drucker, Regavim’s Field Coordinator for Judea and Samaria, emphasized the urgency:  “Neglecting illegal construction means failing to safeguard national security. The Palestinian Authority’s dangerous game of supporting terrorism while pushing ahead with illegal construction on Israeli state land – and only afterward requesting permits that would legalize the land grab and make the loss of our national assets permanent – cannot be allowed to continue. We urge the authorities to act decisively and utilize all available measures to restore the State of Israel’s control over Area C.”

