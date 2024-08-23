Subscribe
Study The Bible
ISRAEL IS AT WAR

Gunshot evidence found in bodies of hostages recovered from Gaza

If anyone kills any human being, he shall be put to death.

Leviticus

23:

17

(the israel bible)

Picture of JNS

JNS

August 23, 2024

2 min read

Bullet fragments were discovered in at least some of the corpses of six Israeli hostages retrieved from Khan Yunis in Gaza this week, according to information shared with their families.

This finding lends credence to the theory that some hostages were killed by their captors shortly before an aerial assault that preceded Monday’s IDF and Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) rescue operation.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant called it a “daring and dangerous operation in the Hamas tunnels in Khan Yunis.”

Haim Peri, Yagev Buchshtab, Avraham Munder, Yoram Metzger, Nadav Popplewell and Alexander Dancyg were determined to have been killed in captivity. The IDF announced the deaths of five of them several weeks ago, with Munder presumed alive until Tuesday (although it is unclear if his death was known to officials who chose not to share it with the public).

The families confirmed that bullet fragments were indeed found in and near the bodies of their relatives. However, they have not yet received the final ballistics report with comprehensive details.

Munder, 79, was kidnapped from Kibbutz Nir Oz along with his wife, Ruthi; their daughter Keren; and their 9-year-old grandson Ohad. Ruthi, Keren and Ohad were released in the November hostage deal. Their son Roi was murdered during the Hamas-led massacre on Oct. 7 along with some 1,200 others.

Metzger, 80, also a member of Nir Oz, was kidnapped alive and the IDF announced his death about two months ago. His wife, Tamar, who was also kidnapped to Gaza, was released in November.

Peri, 80, was also kidnapped from Nir Oz, of which he was a member.

Dancyg, 76, was kidnapped from Kibbutz Nir Oz. The IDF announced his death in late July, along with that of Buchshtav.

Popplewell’s death was announced on June 3. The 51-year-old British Israeli was taken from his home in Kibbutz Nirim by Hamas terrorists. His mother, Channah Peri, 79, was released in November.

The total number of hostages remaining in the hands of Hamas in Gaza now stands at 109.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.

