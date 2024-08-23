Sinwar insisting his life be spared as condition for deal, per Arabic media

Hamas senior leader Yahya Sinwar, who has eluded Israeli crosshairs since Oct. 7, is making it a precondition to a ceasefire and hostage release deal that Israel spare his life, according to reporting in Asharq al-Awsat, an Arabic publication in London.

Israel media reported—citing Egyptian officials who spoke anonymously with Asharq al-Awsat and other Arabic media—that Cario presented a stipulation to U.S. counterparts on behalf of the mastermind of the Oct. 7 terrorist attacks in Israel.

“Should a deal be struck alongside the return of hostages, ‘Sinwar insists on guarantees for his safety and life,’ meaning Israel must commit to refraining from assassinating him post-agreement,” Ynet reported.

“Yahya Sinwar, the Hamas leader linked to the Oct. 7 attacks, who once stated that it would be an honor to die fighting Israel, has reportedly made his own survival a prerequisite for any ceasefire in Gaza,” wrote Marc Zell, chairman of Republicans Overseas Israel. “According to a senior Egyptian official, Sinwar has stressed that his safety must be guaranteed and that Israel should not target him.”

“Sinwar wants everyone to be a martyr—except for him,” wrote David Greenfield, CEO and executive director of Met Council.

In January, CNN reported that Israeli negotiators had, on two occasions, offered Hamas “the possibility of Hamas leaders receiving safe passage out of Gaza in exchange for the release of hostages.”