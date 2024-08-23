Subscribe
Study The Bible
ISRAEL IS AT WAR

Sinwar insisting his life be spared as condition for deal, per Arabic media

I saw a wicked man, powerful, well-rooted like a robust native tree.

Psalms

37:

35

(the israel bible)

Picture of JNS

JNS

August 23, 2024

< 1 minute

Hamas senior leader Yahya Sinwar, who has eluded Israeli crosshairs since Oct. 7, is making it a precondition to a ceasefire and hostage release deal that Israel spare his life, according to reporting in Asharq al-Awsat, an Arabic publication in London.

Israel media reported—citing Egyptian officials who spoke anonymously with Asharq al-Awsat and other Arabic media—that Cario presented a stipulation to U.S. counterparts on behalf of the mastermind of the Oct. 7 terrorist attacks in Israel.

“Should a deal be struck alongside the return of hostages, ‘Sinwar insists on guarantees for his safety and life,’ meaning Israel must commit to refraining from assassinating him post-agreement,” Ynet reported.

“Yahya Sinwar, the Hamas leader linked to the Oct. 7 attacks, who once stated that it would be an honor to die fighting Israel, has reportedly made his own survival a prerequisite for any ceasefire in Gaza,” wrote Marc Zell, chairman of Republicans Overseas Israel. “According to a senior Egyptian official, Sinwar has stressed that his safety must be guaranteed and that Israel should not target him.”

“Sinwar wants everyone to be a martyr—except for him,” wrote David Greenfield, CEO and executive director of Met Council.

In January, CNN reported that Israeli negotiators had, on two occasions, offered Hamas “the possibility of Hamas leaders receiving safe passage out of Gaza in exchange for the release of hostages.”

Share this article

Related articles

Media watchdog chastises AP for claiming more civilian deaths than Hamas

Picture of JNS

JNS

Soldier killed in Gaza, bringing IDF death toll to 695

Picture of JNS

JNS

IDF: Almost 300,000 polio vaccines sent to Gaza since Oct. 7

Picture of JNS

JNS

Follow Us

Youtube Instagram
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365
Youtube
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

© ISRAEL365NEWS 2024 Privacy Policy

Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

Subscribe

Prophecy from the Bible is revealing itself as we speak. Israel365 News is the only media outlet reporting on it.

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .