Guardians of Faith: Artwork that Merges Military Might with Divine Guidance

Exclusive conversation with Inbal Rose and Sara Lamm

Inbal Rose has once again created a beautiful and poignant piece of art, capturing attention across Israel – IDF soldiers praying at the Western Wall. Almost eleven months into Israel’s war against Hamas, this artwork, now featured on Israel365, speaks to the nation’s blend of military might and spiritual faith – a combination that has always been the foundation of Israel’s success in self-defense.

This week, I had the opportunity to sit down with Inbal to learn about what inspired her to create this stunning artwork.

Sara: Inbal, thank you for taking the time to meet! What inspired you to create this piece?

Inbal: The inspiration came from the numerous images we’ve seen since the beginning of the war – soldiers visiting the Western Wall after battles. These powerful moments, where warriors lay their hands on ancient stones and pray, deeply moved me. It’s a visual reminder that even with all of our physical strength, we acknowledge a higher power. I wanted to capture that humility and faith.

Soldier’s Prayer at the Western Wall Canvas Print by Israel365

Sara: When people look at your work, what do you hope they’ll take away from it?

Inbal: I hope people will feel a sense of support for Israel and admiration for the IDF. Beyond that, I want viewers to feel connected to the land through the sacrifices of these soldiers. It’s crucial to remember that our presence here isn’t just about military might – it’s deeply rooted in our spiritual and historical connection to this land.

Sara: What Biblical connections do you see in this art?

Inbal: I’m reminded of our long history of both conquest and preservation of Eretz Israel. From the time we left Egypt, through the days of Joshua, and even to modern times, the Jewish people have fought numerous wars for this land. The soldiers in my artwork are part of that unbroken chain, defending what God promised to our ancestors. It’s a visual representation of the verse, “Not by might, nor by power, but by My spirit, says the Lord of hosts” (Zechariah 4:6).

Sara: Why should people have this artwork in their homes?

Inbal: It serves as a constant reminder of the sacrifices made and the values upheld in maintaining our presence here. It’s not just a piece of art; it’s a conversation starter about faith, duty, and the complex realities of life in Israel. Moreover, by purchasing artwork through Israel365, people are supporting companies that strengthen Israel and contribute to causes that bolster both the people and the land.

An Israeli Defence Force (IDF) soldier prays at the Western (Wailing) Wall in Jerusalem, Israel (Source: Shutterstock)

Sara: Your work really bridges the gap between the physical and spiritual aspects of Israel’s struggles.

Inbal: Absolutely. While we have a formidable military and cutting-edge technology, this artwork reminds us that our true strength comes from above. It’s about recognizing that despite our human efforts, we need divine mercy and blessings to overcome our challenges. The soldiers at the Western Wall symbolize this understanding – that even in our strength, we must remain humble and connected to our spiritual roots.

Sara: Finally, how do you see your art contributing to the broader narrative of Israel’s ongoing war against Hamas?

Inbal: I see my art as a way to tell Israel’s story – not just of war, but of faith, resilience, and the enduring connection between our people and this land. It’s about showing the world that behind the headlines of war and politics, there’s a deeply spiritual dimension to our presence here. I hope that this artwork will inspire people to look beyond the surface and understand the profound spiritual and historical context of Israel’s struggles and triumphs.

You can purchase this meaningful artwork here!