Schumer at DNC warns of ‘Islamophobia,’ omits Israel, hostages

The Senate’s top Democrat criticized Donald Trump for “peddling antisemitic stereotypes” and slammed his Muslim ban when he was president.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) spoke out against antisemitism and “Islamophobia” at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago on Tuesday night.

During his seven-minute speech, he notably did not mention Israel or the hostages held by Hamas terrorists in Gaza.

“As the highest-ranking Jewish elected official in American history, I want my grandkids and all grandkids to never, never face discrimination because of who they are,” the 73-year-old Capitol Hill veteran told the United Center audience, before quickly pivoting to attacking the Republican nominee for the White House in this November’s election.

“But Donald Trump, this is a guy who peddles antisemitic stereotypes. He even invited a white supremacist to Mar-a-Lago,” Schumer said.

“And unfortunately, his prejudice goes in all directions. He fuels Islamophobia and issued a Muslim ban as president,” he added.

The New Yorker then pointed to a blue, square pin on his lapel from the “Stand Up to Jewish Hate” campaign initiated by the Foundation to Combat Antisemitism, founded by billionaire CEO of the Kraft Group and owner of the New England Patriots Robert Kraft in 2019.

“Tonight folks, I’m wearing this blue square to stand up to antisemitism. To stand up to all hate,” Schumer declared.

Schumer is slated to publish a book titled “Antisemitism in America: A Warning” next February.

In a speech to Jewish supporters at his private golf club in New Jersey last week, Trump criticized his Democratic opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris, calling her an “extremist” while singling out Schumer for not doing enough to defend Israel and the Jewish people.

Trump said that once, attacking Israel would have resulted in the end of a politician’s career. “The most powerful lobby in this country by far was Israel and Jewish people,” he added.

Today, however, “it’s like what happened?” he continued. “What happened to Schumer? What happened to all these people? Schumer is like a Palestinian.”

In March, the senator called Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “an obstacle for peace” and called for new Israeli elections, drawing backlash from Republican lawmakers and even one Democrat in Congress—Sen. Ben Cardin (D-Md.), chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, who is retiring at the end of this term.

“Israel has long been a beacon of democracy in the Middle East, and it’s imperative that we trust in the resilience and wisdom of its citizens at the ballot box and beyond,” the Jewish Maryland Democrat stated in part. “As allies and friends, we must support the Israeli people in their efforts to shape their own destiny and chart the course of their post-war nation.”

The second night of the DNC in the City of Broad Shoulders, which is taking place with anti-Israel protests outside, featured other Jews at the podium, starting the invocation by progressive Los Angeles Rabbi Sharon Brous, which she shared with Dr. Talib M. Shareef, president and imam of the Nation’s Mosque in Washington, D.C.

Brous said that “every Israeli and Palestinian deserves to live in dignity and peace” during her prayer.

Progressive Jewish Sen. Bernie Sanders, an independent from Vermont who caucuses with the Democrats, also spoke.

The Brooklyn native said that “we must end this horrific war in Gaza,” drawing boisterous applause from the thousands of delegates in the arena.

“Bring home the hostages,” Sanders continued. “And demand an immediate ceasefire,” drawing one of the loudest applause lines of the night.

Other Jewish speakers included Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff.