Evangelicals for Harris: A Controversial Shift in Christian Politics

Amid the ongoing political and cultural debates, the emergence of “Evangelicals for Harris” has marked a significant departure from traditional evangelical support for conservative values. As reported by The Tennessean, this new movement, which follows in the footsteps of “Evangelicals for Biden,” seeks to align evangelical Christianity with the progressive policies of Kamala Harris. This shift has stirred significant debate within the evangelical community, challenging long-held beliefs and values.

The “Evangelicals for Harris” Zoom rally, which drew approximately 40,000 listeners according to MSNBC, marks a dramatic departure from the overwhelmingly pro-Trump sentiment observed in recent elections. The rally and the group’s broader activities reflect a progressive agenda that many traditional evangelicals find at odds with core Christian teachings.

Challenging Core Christian Values

The Evangelicals for Harris movement has gained traction by promoting a progressive policy agenda that includes expansions in healthcare, education, and environmental protections. However, this focus on policy comes at the expense of addressing issues that many conservative evangelicals hold dear. Notably absent from their advocacy are concerns about abortion, religious freedoms, and family values—areas where Harris’s policies diverge significantly from traditional evangelical principles.

The movement’s Zoom rally featured a diverse lineup of speakers, including controversial figures like Ekemini Uwan, known for her provocative critiques of “whiteness” and support for radical social reforms such as defunding the police. Uwan’s presence underscores a troubling trend where evangelical leaders are prioritizing social justice issues over fundamental Christian doctrines.



At one location of the DNC, an abortion mobile. At another, this. God have mercy. pic.twitter.com/4UDwXswXXN — Megan Basham (@megbasham) August 20, 2024

A Departure from Traditional Evangelical Principles

In the 2020 election, traditional evangelical support overwhelmingly favored Donald Trump, reflecting his alignment with conservative Christian values and his commitment to issues such as the protection of the unborn and religious freedom. This alignment was based on a shared vision of upholding Biblical principles in the public sphere. However, “Evangelicals for Harris” represents a departure from this tradition, focusing instead on policies that many argue undermine traditional Christian values.

Critics of the movement point out that Harris’s support for taxpayer-funded late term abortion and her attempts to enforce regulations that conflict with religious convictions demonstrate a significant departure from the values held by conservative evangelicals. This contrast raises important questions about how far the evangelical community is willing to shift away from its foundational beliefs in pursuit of a more progressive political agenda.

The Risks of Political Realignment

The rise of Evangelicals for Harris raises concerns about the impact of political realignment on religious integrity. By aligning themselves with Harris’s progressive agenda, these evangelicals risk compromising their commitment to Biblical teachings in favor of policies that may not align with their faith. The movement’s focus on inclusivity and social justice, while well-intentioned, overlooks key issues such as the sanctity of life and religious liberty—areas where Harris’s record is notably inconsistent with conservative evangelical beliefs.

As Evangelicals for Harris gains prominence, it challenges the longstanding evangelical commitment to conservative values and opens the door for a redefinition of what it means to be a “faithful” evangelical. This redefinition could have far-reaching implications for how evangelicals engage with politics and public policy in the future.

A Call for Faithful Adherence to Biblical Principles

In contrast to the progressive direction of Evangelicals for Harris, traditional evangelical groups continue to support candidates who align with conservative Christian values. The overwhelming support for Donald Trump among evangelicals reflects a commitment to principles such as the protection of life, religious freedom, and upholding Biblical morality. For many in the evangelical community, these values are non-negotiable and central to their faith.

As the political landscape continues to evolve, it is crucial for evangelicals to carefully consider how their political choices align with their religious convictions. The rise of movements like Evangelicals for Harris underscores the need for a renewed focus on adhering to Biblical principles and ensuring that political advocacy remains consistent with core Christian teachings.

The emergence of “Evangelicals for Harris” marks a significant departure from traditional evangelical support for conservative values. While the movement’s focus on progressive policies may appeal to some, it raises important questions about the alignment of faith with political advocacy. For many traditional evangelicals, the commitment to Biblical principles remains paramount, making the shift towards supporting progressive candidates like Kamala Harris a troubling departure from foundational Christian values. As the debate continues, the evangelical community faces the challenge of maintaining its integrity while navigating an increasingly complex political landscape.