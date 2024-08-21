Subscribe
ISRAEL IS AT WAR

Not surprising: Chicago Mayor supporting violent anti-Israel protests

Duplicity is in his heart; He plots evil all the time; He incites quarrels.

Proverbs

6:

14

(the israel bible)

Picture of JNS

JNS

August 21, 2024

2 min read

“This is anything but peaceful and completely contradictory to the spirit of the DNC,” the consulate said of a protest outside its offices on Tuesday.

The Consulate General of Israel to the Midwest stated on Tuesday night that it is “beyond disappointed” by Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson’s “ongoing support” for anti-Israel protests across the city, particularly during the Democratic National Convention.

Johnson has also shown “continued disregard for the large pro-Israel and Jewish community in the city,” the consulate said, after an antisemitic riot outside its offices.

Dozens of protesters were arrested outside the consulate, as U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris was officially nominated as the Democratic nominee for president two miles away, USA Today reported. Protesters reportedly burnt an American flag.

“We are appalled to see violence during the protest in front of our offices. This is anything but peaceful and completely contradictory to the spirit of the DNC,” the consulate said. “This vocal minority does not represent the vast bipartisan majority of Americans who stand strong in support of Israel.”

Chicago police officers arrest anti-Israel protesters near the Israeli consulate during the Democratic National Convention on Aug. 20, 2024 in Chicago. Photo by Jim Vondruska/Getty Images. (Source: JNS)

The consulate added that it is grateful for the law enforcement officers protecting Chicago during the convention and finds it “incredibly heartwarming to see many Americans countering this hate in front of our office, echoing the strong bond between America and Israel.”

“We applaud their self-sacrifice and countless hours of work to ensure the safety of all Chicagoans,” the consulate said of the law enforcement officers.

In February, the Chicago mayor broke a tie in the city council and called for a ceasefire in Gaza. “This resolution undermines the position of the Biden administration, the International Court of Justice and the European Union and the overwhelming majority of Americans, who understand that the release of all the hostages held in Gaza and dismantling Hamas’s terrorist infrastructure are preconditions to any ceasefire,” the Israeli consulate said at the time.

Share this article

