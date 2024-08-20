Why Iran has not attacked Israel

Supreme Leader Ali Khameini and the other mullahs are afraid they might all meet the same fate as Ismail Haniyeh.

Iran’s propaganda mills are falsely claiming that they have not attacked Israel in retaliation for Israel’s targeted assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh because they do not want to interfere with ongoing ceasefire talks. With this excuse, Iran is trying to garner legitimacy in world politics.

So, once again, it has to be pointed out that Iran is the “head of the snake”; the cause of all of the instability in the Middle East. Oct. 7 could never have happened if it weren’t for Iran. Hezbollah would not have one missile if it weren’t for Iran.

Iran does not hide its intention of annihilating Israel. It also does not deny its goal of destroying America. Iran is evil to the core. The riots, protests and violence we have witnessed around the world, on college campuses and soon at the Democratic National Convention have been funded in large part by Iran.

Iran is exporting hate and terrorism in many shapes and forms. It has benefited from the loosening of sanctions during the Biden-Harris years, leading to greater oil wealth and the various infusions of cash it has gotten, starting with the $150 billion from President Barack Obama for the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris gave Iran $6 billion for the release of five Americans held hostage by the regime. The savage Oct. 7 massacre occurred soon after. Instead of stopping the transfer of money, the Biden-Harris team shamefully doubled down and gave Tehran another $10 billion.

Air-defense systems fire interceptors at drones and missiles launched from Iran. Tel Aviv, April 14, 2024. Photo by Tomer Neuberg/Flash90. (Source: JNS)

This appeasement has only made Iran more resolute than ever. It also made Iran more determined to capture Americans. It potentially increased the bounty Iran has offered its hit squads to assassinate former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and former National Security Advisor John Bolton. Recently, it has been reported that a Pakistani businessman, Asif Raza Merchant, who spent two weeks in Iran, was involved in a plot to assassinate former President Donald Trump.

Iran is also actively supporting the Harris-Walz ticket. The hacking of Trump’s campaign is just one of the ways Iran is seeking to influence the upcoming election.

So why has Iran not yet attacked Israel a second time? There may well be multiple reasons: The coalition that was put together before Iran’s attack on April 18 was successful in preventing a terrible tragedy. Iran also understands that a second attack could lead to massive bombardment of not only its nuclear facilities but its oil fields as well.

Nonetheless, it is unlikely that this has deterred Iran. The real reason Iran is hesitant to attack Israel a second time is that its Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and the other mullahs are afraid they might all meet the same fate as Haniyeh.

The targeted assassination of Haniyeh showed that Israel is capable of penetrating the deepest and most clandestine hideouts of the Iranian regime. Israel has refrained from doing so but this would be the quickest way to bring about regime change.

The Iranian regime’s days are numbered. They have caused enough destruction in the world. The Iranian people deserve better.

** This article was originally published on JNS.org **