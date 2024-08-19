Hamas again rejects ceasefire-for-hostages proposal

The terrorist organization accused Netanyahu of “setting new conditions and demands.”

The Hamas terrorist organization formally rejected the latest U.S. proposal for a renewed hostages-for-ceasefire-and-terrorist-release deal with Israel on Sunday night.

In an statement, the Islamist group accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of “setting new conditions and demands with the aim of thwarting the mediators’ efforts and prolonging the war.

“The new proposal responds to Netanyahu’s conditions, especially with regards to his refusal to stop the war and fully withdraw from Gaza,” the statement continued. “We hold Netanyahu fully responsible for blocking an agreement and fully responsible for the lives of his prisoners,” Hamas said in reference to the 115 hostages it holds in Gaza after 316 days.

The terrorist organization again stressed it would only agree to a deal that includes an end to the war and a withdrawal of all Israel Defense Forces troops from the Gaza Strip, as it outlined in its July 2 response to mediators.

Earlier on Sunday, Netanyahu reiterated his call for the international community to push Hamas to agree to President Joe Biden’s May framework proposal for a deal.

A rally at “Hostage Square” in Tel Aviv calling for the release of Israelis held hostage by Hamas terrorists in Gaza, Aug. 17, 2024. Photo by Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90. (Source: JNS)

“We are engaged in negotiations for the release of our hostages. This is a national mission of the highest order. We are holding very complex negotiations in which the other side is a murderous terrorist organization that is unbridled and obstinate,” the premier said.

“Alongside the major efforts we are making to return our hostages, we stand on the principles that we have determined, which are vital for the security of Israel,” he continued. “These principles are in keeping with the May 27 framework, which has received American support.

“Up until now, Hamas has been completely obstinate. It did not even send a representative to the talks in Doha [on Thursday and Friday]. Therefore, the pressure needs to be directed at Hamas and [its top leader Yahya] Sinwar, not the government of Israel,” he said.

Israeli negotiators on Saturday had expressed “cautious optimism” regarding the talks that took place last week. A senior U.S. official told reporters on Friday that there was consensus among the mediators—America, Egypt and Qatar—that the diplomacy with Hamas was “in the endgame.”

Secretary of State Antony Blinken touched down in Israel on Sunday night as part of Washington’s “diplomatic efforts to conclude the agreement for a ceasefire and release of hostages and detainees through the bridging proposal presented today by the United States, with support from Egypt and Qatar,” according to the State Department.

Biden said he dispatched Blinken to the region in an attempt “to reaffirm my iron-clad support for Israel’s security, continue our intensive efforts to conclude this agreement and to underscore that with the comprehensive ceasefire-and-hostage-release deal now in sight, no one in the region should take actions to undermine this process.”

The top American diplomat is set to hold discussions with Israeli leaders on Monday, including Netanyahu, President Isaac Herzog, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and his counterpart, Israel Katz.