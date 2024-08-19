Torn Between Two Battles: The Cohen Family’s Story of War and Illness

In times of war, when an entire nation grapples with conflict and uncertainty, it can be startling to realize that life’s other challenges don’t pause. The rhythm of personal tragedies and triumphs continues, sometimes feeling almost unnecessary or cruel in contrast to the larger struggle. For families facing serious illness amidst national turmoil, this duality of suffering can be particularly poignant.

This is the reality for the Cohen family, who live near the Gaza border in Israel. Aaron and Gal Cohen, parents to three young children, find themselves navigating a path no one would choose, especially in the middle of a war.

In October 2023, just days before Hamas attacked their community, the Cohens received devastating news: their 4-year-old daughter, Teni, was diagnosed with kidney cancer. As sirens blared and their neighbors sought shelter, the Cohens rushed to the hospital for Teni’s emergency surgery. Since then, their lives have been a careful balancing act between cancer treatments, temporary evacuations, and striving for normalcy for their other children, including a newborn.

The Old Testament speaks of helping those in need, a teaching that resonates deeply with situations like the Cohens’. Deuteronomy 15:11 reminds us, “There will always be poor people in the land. Therefore I command you to be openhanded toward your fellow Israelites who are poor and needy in your land.” While the Cohens may not be poor in the traditional sense, they face a different kind of scarcity – of health, security, and peace of mind.

The impact on the family has been significant. Gal, previously employed as a nurse, had to leave her job to become Teni’s full-time caregiver. Aaron has paused his physical therapy studies, dividing his time between hospital visits, family care, and community guard duty.

Despite these challenges, the Cohens maintain hope. They look forward to the day when Teni will be cancer-free, when they can return to work and school, and live without the constant worry that has become their companion.

However, hope and determination alone cannot address the practical challenges the family faces. With only one income and the substantial costs associated with Teni’s treatment, the Cohens struggle to meet their basic needs. This is where community support becomes crucial.

By extending help to families like the Cohens, we fulfill one of the fundamental teachings of the Hebrew Bible – to care for those in need. Each contribution, regardless of size, can make a tangible difference in their lives. It can provide the financial relief they need, allowing them to focus on what truly matters – Teni’s recovery and their family’s well-being.

The Cohen family’s journey is ongoing. They hope to see Teni cancer-free, to return to their normal lives, and to contribute to rebuilding their community. Their faith remains steady, a source of strength in these challenging times.

As we consider their situation, we’re reminded of our shared humanity and the impact of compassion. In times of war and personal hardship, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed. But by reaching out to those in need, we not only fulfill a spiritual duty but also become part of a larger narrative of hope and healing.

As Israel faces broader challenges, the struggles of individual families like the Cohens remind us that every act of kindness matters. In times of national crisis, extending a helping hand to those facing personal battles may seem small, but it can make an immeasurable difference. It’s a testament to the resilience of the human spirit and the power of community.

