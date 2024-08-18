Subscribe
Navy reports sighting drone near Prime Minister’s residence

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

August 18, 2024

Israeli naval forces reported a possible drone sighting off the Mediterranean coast near Caesarea on Friday, sparking concerns about potential Hezbollah surveillance of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s nearby beach house. Despite initial alarm, the incident has since been labeled a false alarm by Israeli officials, though questions linger.

An Israeli Navy missile boat patrolling the Caesarea coast detected a suspicious aircraft allegedly hovering in the area. The vessel’s radar system picked up the unidentified object, prompting fears it could be a Hezbollah-launched reconnaissance drone attempting to capture footage of Netanyahu’s seaside residence.

In response, the Israeli Air Force scrambled fighter jets to investigate, but they failed to locate any drone. Other monitoring equipment also didn’t corroborate the radar detection. Consequently, IDF sources suggest the incident was likely a false alarm, noting that radar systems occasionally misidentify bird flocks or other objects as potential threats.

However, military and air force officials have not completely ruled out the possibility of a small unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) launched from Lebanon. The Prime Minister’s Office issued a brief statement: “This was determined to be a false alarm.” Sources confirmed that Netanyahu was not at the residence during the reported incident.

Adding to the confusion, Hezbollah-affiliated news outlet Al-Mayadeen reported the incident as “breaking news” on Sunday, despite the event occurring on Friday. The Lebanese network claimed a “nine-minute-and-a-half video captured footage and exposed sensitive Israeli sites,” and that “Hezbollah highlighted that its drones bypassed Israeli air defenses and returned to Lebanese airspace without being detected.”

Al-Mayadeen further asserted that “there are numerous targets at sea, including platforms, supply lines, and ships with multiple functions, with each energy field at sea containing a significant number of high-priority targets.”

