Legal Challenge Mounted Against Biden Administration’s Sanctions on Israelis

A federal lawsuit has been filed challenging the constitutionality of sanctions imposed by the Biden administration on certain Israeli individuals and groups. The lawsuit, brought by Texans for Israel and other plaintiffs, alleges that the sanctions regime violates First Amendment rights and discriminates against Jews and supporters of Israel.

In February 2024, President Biden issued Executive Order 14115, which authorized sanctions on persons deemed to be “undermining peace, security and stability in the West Bank.” While the order cited concerns about settler violence, critics argue its broad language allows for punishing peaceful political advocacy.

The plaintiffs, including American citizens and dual US-Israeli nationals, contend the sanctions chill protected speech and unfairly target those who support Jewish settlements or oppose a two-state solution. They argue the order’s vague wording gives officials too much discretion in determining sanctionable activities.

One plaintiff, Ari Abramowitz, fears defending himself against attacks could lead to sanctions. Another, Yosef Ben Chaim, says his family faces financial hardship after his wife was sanctioned for leading a group opposing aid to Gaza.

The lawsuit claims the order violates multiple constitutional rights, including freedom of speech, freedom of religion, and due process. It also alleges the sanctions regime discriminates based on religion by primarily targeting Jews.

Eugene Kontorovich, a legal advisor to the plaintiffs, warns that allowing such broad sanctions could set a dangerous precedent for suppressing political speech. He argues no previous administration has used sanctions to silence policy disagreements in this way.

The Biden administration defends the sanctions as necessary to curb extremist violence and promote stability. State Department spokesman Matthew Miller stated they will continue enforcing the sanctions as appropriate.

The case highlights tensions between the administration’s Middle East policy goals and concerns about civil liberties and religious discrimination. As the legal challenge proceeds, it may force a reexamination of the scope and implementation of these unprecedented sanctions on individuals associated with an allied nation.CopyRetry