Feature Film Brings the Story of Destruction of Second Temple to Life

More than 120 Jewish communities across 38 countries on six continents came together over Tisha B’Av to premiere the English version of Legend of Destruction, a feature film focused on the societal polarization and erosion that led to the destruction of Second Temple in 70 CE. The worldwide series of premiere events connected communities from across Australia, Asia, Africa, Europe and both North and South America with a marquee screening in the courtyard of the Tower of David in the Old City of Jerusalem, where part of the historic story actually took place.

Gidi Dar (Photo courtesy)

The film was screened in the GCC, Ethiopia, Argentina, Australia, Belarus, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, Finland, Germany, Guatemala, Hong Kong, Hungary, India, Israel, Italy, Japan, Latvia, Mexico, Moldova, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Singapore, South Africa, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. It was also shown across 22 U.S. States, in Washington, DC and Puerto Rico.

Directed and produced by acclaimed Israeli filmmaker Gidi Dar (known for Ushpizin), Legend of Destruction examines the period leading up to the Temple’s fall. It portrays how societal fissures deepened into fractures that ultimately led to the Temple’s destruction. Drawing from historical accounts in the Talmud and the writings of Josephus Flavius, the film utilizes an innovative approach, featuring 1,500 original paintings and the voices of actors. It chronicles the progression from initial unrest between the wealthy and poor to the rise of zealot factions and the eventual collapse of ancient Jewish society.

According to Jewish history, the Second Temple was destroyed in 70 CE after a four-year period of societal erosion and polarization. Social inequality, corruption, and injustice fueled the formation of militant zealot groups in Jerusalem, which ignited a revolt against the Romans. This revolt quickly spiraled into a civil war among the zealot groups, weakening Jewish society’s ability to resist the Roman siege, leading to the Temple’s ultimate destruction.

The film, which took eight years to produce, features a script co-written by Dar and Shuli Rand (Ushpizin, Autonomies). It is the first film to incorporate 1,500 original still paintings created by David Polonsky (Waltz with Bashir) and Michael Faust. The characters come to life with the voices of actors including Oscar Isaac (Dune, Star Wars, Moon Knight), Evangeline Lilly (Lost, Ant-Man), Elliot Gould (MASH*, The Long Goodbye), and Billy Zane (Titanic).

“Because Tisha B’Av falls outside the academic year and the profound pain expressed in Jewish literature about the Temple’s destruction isn’t typically covered in Jewish education for children, many Jewish adults lack a deep understanding and connection to this topic,” said Producer and Creator Gidi Dar. “However, the issues that led to the Temple’s destruction continue to resurface throughout history. By learning from the failures of past generations and addressing societal polarization with a focus on compromise for a better future, we can avoid repeating those mistakes. Legend of Destruction offers crucial insights for anyone who wishes to understand history and prevent its repetition.”

The film’s Hebrew version, which premiered in 2021, received four Israeli Academy Awards including Best Artistic Design (2021), Best Editing (2021), Best Soundtrack (2021) and Best Original Music (2021). It received high acclaim from then Prime Minister Naftali Bennett who in a plenary in the Knesset urged Parliamentarians to watch the film and internalize its message. Current Israeli President Isaac Herzog at the time recommended making the film mandatory for all high school students.

Legend of Destruction is a 90-minute immersive feature film that brings the story of the destruction of the Second Temple to life through historical accounts and cutting-edge cinematography.