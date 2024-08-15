Erdan blasts UN in a fiery Tisha B’av farewell: “Jerusalem will never fall again”

On Tuesday, Israel’s outspoken ambassador to the United Nations, Gilad Erdan, bade farewell with a fiery speech condemning the institution he had served for four years. The UN Security Council held an emergency meeting at Algeria’s request to address the IDF’s airstrike on an Islamic Jihad command room, based out of a mosque in the al-Taba’een school complex, in Gaza City’s Daraj neighborhood

“I’m sure many of you were not aware or did not care to check, but today is Tisha B’Av, the saddest day on the Jewish calendar, our our ancient day of mourning, Erdan said. “We are fasting today for the many tragedy tragedies in Jewish history that occurred on this day, including the destruction of our first and second holy temples in Jerusalem. But let me be clear, Jerusalem will never fall again. Jerusalem, united, Jerusalem will never fall again, no matter how many times our enemies attempt to destroy us, no matter how many times the UN slanders us and distorts reality, we will stay in our homeland and we will prevail.”

Erdan described how on October 17th, the Hamas Ministry of Health accused the Israeli airforce of carrying out an airstrike the al-Ahli hospital. Erdan emphasized that the UN and media were quick to adopt the Hamas narrative, condemning Israel for the alleged 500 civilian deaths.

“This Council convened to discuss what was exposed to be a terrorist propaganda operation, as you probably remember, it was a Palestinian Islamic Jihad rocket which fell on the hospital parking lot, not an Israeli missile.”

Gilad Erdan, the Israeli ambassador to the United Nations, addresses the Security Council meeting on the situation in the Middle East, including the Palestinian question, on Aug. 13, 2024. Credit: Manuel Elías/United Nations Photo. (Source: JNS)

Erdan compared that to the condemnations of Israel over the 100 civilian deaths claimed by Hamas in the recent airstrike on the school.

“Hamas has concocted a new blood libel. Once again, UN officials and media outlets were quick to echo this campaign of lies. I simply cannot comprehend that the United Nations Security Council would hold an emergency session based on jihadist propaganda. Once again, the council falls for terrorist narratives, amplifying them and neglecting its obligations to the truth.”

Erdan went on to explain that the airstrike on the al-Taba’een school targeted dangerous terrorists operating in a Hamas command and control Central center operating within the school.

“As usual, Hamas cynically abuses civilian facilities, which should be protected, as their terror bases. This strike eliminated at least at least 31 Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorists who carried out attacks from inside this compound. These wild terrorists included platoon commanders, mortar and rocket operatives, cell commanders, and intelligence operatives. We neutralized dozens of vicious terrorists who used this school for their evil goals and were in direct violation of international law.”

“How convenient, by the way, the building itself is still intact, which would be physically impossible if the Hamas claims are to be believed. So I ask you, dear colleagues, did you learn nothing from Hamas’ lies about the al-Ahli hospital, or from their lies about Al Shifa Hospital, which they also used as their headquarters, and the lies about our daring hostage rescue, among many other instances. In which other context would the international community rush to propagate the lies of a terrorist organization attempting to malign a democratic state as we take every possible measure to minimize collateral damage, while Hamas uses civilians as human shields, deliberately putting them in harm’s way.”

Hamas headquarters hidden under Shifa Hospital, the largest medical facility in the Gaza Strip, Oct. 27, 2023. Credit: IDF. (Source: JNS)

“Not only are Hamas lies echoed here, but you also ignore and enable their outrageous violations of international and humanitarian law. Prohibited use of civilian infrastructure by Hamas terrorists are numerous and widespread. Everyone can see them. Yet the briefer today only touched upon these violations rather than investigating the twisted and immoral strategies of Hamas terrorists.”

“Why would we be surprised if the UN has no data of itself? They have to rely on baby killers and rapers to supply them the data. Just 80 years ago, the Nazi minister of propaganda, Joseph Goebbels, used the language of race science as his weapon against the Jewish people, poisoning the minds of the German people. Mr. President, Joseph Goebbels, the people who are ideologically his descendants are alive and well. Only now, it is Hamas using the language of humanitarian and international law and modern blood libels to vilify Israel.”

“The Council convened today urgently to discuss Hamas’ false claims. Shockingly, it seems that you have decided to dedicate your time to listen to the terrorist lies, while no real concern has been shown when Israeli children were murdered only recently by Hezbollah.”

Erdan displayed images of the Hamas terrorists that had used the school as a military base of operations.

“These are the terrorists eliminated in Gaza on Saturday,” Erdan explained. “This is only part of them, because we as a reliable country, we check ourselves, we don’t rush to conclusions. But this is only part of the terrorists who were eliminated on Saturday, terrorists exploiting Alta by in school as a base for their murderous objectives.”

He also presented images of the Israeli children who were murdered in Majdal Shams.

Gilad Erdan, the Israeli ambassador to the United Nations, addresses the Security Council meeting on the situation in the Middle East, including the Palestinian question, on Aug. 13, 2024. Credit: Manuel Elías/United Nations Photo. (Source: JNS)

“These are the people you call an emergency session for, while these are 11 of the 12 Israeli children murdered by the terrorists of Hezbollah. These children were playing a football game in Majda al Shams when Hezbollah terrorists rained down death upon their sweet heads. So while these terrorists use the school as their terror base, these children will never see their school again. But for them, you couldn’t find the time for an urgent session. They do not deserve an urgent session, my Algerian colleague. Shame on you. What a disgrace. So ask yourself, why was the murder of 12 Israeli children in Majd al Shams insufficient cause for a meeting, but the elimination of Palestinian terrorists operating out of a school is sufficient?”

“But you know what, the most unbelievable thing? Your inaction to condemn and stop the biggest danger and threat to the entire region: Iran. Right now, as we speak here, now, millions of Israelis are preparing for a direct Iranian attack, just as they did in April. Iran’s aggression threatens the entire region with war, a regional war, yet you are here wasting time on falsehoods spread by the words of terrorists. This fact that we are holding an emergency session because Hamas uses civilians as human shields rather than discussing the real global threat, perfectly represents the distorted agenda within the UN, a significant detachment between the UN’s supposed agenda and the global reality.”

“Colleagues as this may be the last time for me to address you as Israel’s ambassador, though, who knows, perhaps another session will be called because of more terrorist propaganda, I would like to leave you with this. I have been immensely proud to represent my country here, the most moral country in the world.”

Erdan then addressed Riyad Mansour, the Palestinian representative to the UN.

“You listen to the Palestinian representative in this warped place,” Erdan said. “I hope one day you will also see the bias and perversion of morality here. And I pray that you will see the truth that the terrorist organization that this guy represents here and tyrannical regimes should be condemned, not protected, and that Israel should be raised. We are today, the vanguard of civilization. But until then, Am Yisrael Chai [May Israel live]. Thank you, Mr. President.”

At a ceremony held in his honor last week, Erdan addressed the difficulties associated with representing Israel in the blatantly antisemitic organization.

“Many times I have been asked how I can come to work every day in a place where there is so much hatred and hypocrisy against Israel,” Erdan said. “My answer is simple: It is easy to defend Israel because if you know the truth and believe in it, you hold your head up proudly even in the face of continuous criticism and attacks.”

“I know the good that I represent—the most moral country in the world, Israel,” Erdan said.

He criticized the UN for enabling Iran, the largest state sponsor of terrorism in the region. In a breathtaking display of hypocrisy, Iran’s envoy chaired a U.N. human rights council meeting in Geneva last November, just one month after Hamas carried out its horrific attack on Israel at the behest of the Islamist regime.

“Even today, when Iran openly threatens to ‘punish’ Israel, the U.N. is silent,” Erdan said at the event last week. “Iran interprets the silence of the world and the U.N. as giving a green light to attack Israel, which is just like the shameful silence of the world when the Nazis decided at the [1942] Wannsee Conference on the genocide of the Jewish people,” he said.