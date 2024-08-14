Subscribe
Study The Bible
ISRAEL IS AT WAR

Israel OKs borders of new Jewish town in Judea

I will restore My people Yisrael. They shall rebuild ruined cities and inhabit them; They shall plant vineyards and drink their wine; They shall till gardens and eat their fruits.

Amos

9:

14

(the israel bible)

Picture of JNS

JNS

August 14, 2024

2 min read

Nahal Heletz was one of five communities approved in response to the Palestinian Authority’s lawfare and push for statehood.

The Israeli Defense Ministry’s Civil Administration on Wednesday set borders for the new Judea town of Nahal Heletz, which will reinforce territorial continuity between the Etzion bloc and Jerusalem.

Nahal Heletz (or Neve Ori) was one of five communities that received approval in June in response to the Palestinian Authority’s push for statehood and support for international legal action against Israel.

The town—which was founded as a farm following the 2019 terrorist murder of 19-year-old Ori Ansbacher in the area—received full recognition from the Israeli government in a quid pro quo that saw Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich prevent the P.A.’s economic collapse.

Wednesday’s Civil Administration declaration allows the government to formally start the planning process for the nascent Jewish community.

Nahal Heletz, whose borders encompass some 150 acres, is strategically located and connects the Gush Etzion to Israel’s capital, with Neve Daniel on one side and Jerusalem’s Gilo neighborhood on the other.

The move will complicate the Palestinian Authority’s attempts to create territorial continuity between Bethlehem and Jerusalem.

Israelis celebrate Sukkot on the outskirts of Neve Daniel in Gush Etzion, Oct. 11, 2022. Photo by Gershon Elinson/Flash90. (Source: JNS)

“The establishment of a new town is a historic moment,” Smotrich said. “About two months ago, the Security Cabinet approved my proposal for the establishment of five new towns in Judea and Samaria.

“No anti-Israel and anti-Zionist decision will stop the development of Jewish construction,” the minister added, vowing to “continue to fight the dangerous idea of ​​a Palestinian state and establish facts on the ground.”

Gush Etzion Council head Yaron Rosenthal praised Smotrich for bringing about a “new, well-established and large Jewish community.

“After hearing the exciting news of the establishment of the new town, and after jurisdiction was set within the boundaries of the Gush Etzion Council, the area of construction has now increased to hundreds of dunams,” he said. “The new town will create the connection between Gush Etzion and the capital, between Etzion and Zion [Jerusalem].”

Ten metric dunams equal one hectare, or 2.4711 acres.

Last month, the Defense Ministry approved the borders of Evyatar in Samaria, another one of the towns approved in June. The government also legalized Givat Asaf and Sde Efrayim in Samaria and Adorayim in Judea.

