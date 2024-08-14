Subscribe
Study The Bible
ISRAEL IS AT WAR

First  in 2000 Years: Silver Temple Trumpets Sounded on Temple Mount

Have two silver trumpets made; make them of hammered work. They shall serve you to summon the community and to set the divisions in motion. Numbers 10:2

Numbers

10:

2

(the israel bible)

Picture of Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

August 14, 2024

< 1 minute

On Tisha B’Av, the day commemorating the destruction of the Jewish Temples in Jerusalem, Josh Wander brought his silver trumpets specially made for use in the Temple to the Machkama building. Built about 700 years ago, it is currently used as a Border Police station. The building faces the Western Wall Plaza but juts out over the Temple Mount. 

Wander made the trumpets to fulfill the commandment of Chatzotzros. Wander’s website explains that according to the Rambam, this is the Biblical commandment- to blow the silver trumpets in times of war and trouble for the Jewish People.

The trumpets were blown at a prayer service held twice a year and overseen by Rabbi Rami Goren, the son of Rabbi Shlomo Goren, who served as the first head of the military rabbinate of the Israel Defense Forces. Rabbi Shlomo Goren oversaw the IDF victory in the 1967 Six-Day War that brought the Temple Mount under Israeli sovereignty. 

After exhaustive research and under strict rabbinic supervision, Josh Wander, a resident of the Mount of Olives, has recreated the silver trumpets from Solomon’s Temple. Josh blew these trumpets at the National Religious Broadcasters’ Conference in Tennessee and at CPAC in Washington DC, both attended by Donald Trump. As mandated by the Bible, Josh blew the trumpets for the IDF troops as they went out to war against Hamas in Gaza.

