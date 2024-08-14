From Darkness to Light: Join Prayer Call for Israel

In the midst of global turmoil and uncertainty, Israel365 invites you to join an extraordinary Zoom prayer call on Sunday August 18th, that promises to uplift spirits and unite hearts across continents.

As we transition from Tisha B’Av (the day of morning over the destruction of the two, the lowest point in the Jewish calendar, to Tu B’Av, traditionally known as one of the happiest days of the year, we face a profound question: How do we navigate from darkness to light, especially when the world seems shrouded in shadows?

The answer lies in the power of unity and communal prayer. Both Jewish and Christian tradition emphasize the transformative impact of coming together in communal worship. This prayer call embodies that spirit, offering a unique opportunity to connect, reflect, and inspire one another.

By joining hands (and screens) across distances, we create a powerful force for positive change. Together, we can turn the tide from despair to hope, from isolation to connection, and from darkness to light.

Let’s pray together

The Israel365 Unity Prayer Call brings together an exceptional group of speakers, each with a unique perspective and powerful message to share:

Rabbi Pesach Wolicki: Known for his eloquence and deep understanding of Israel’s significance, Rabbi Pesach Wolicki, host of “Eyes on Israel,” and the Director of Israel365Action will offer insights that bridge cultures and faiths. Shanda Hesse: Co-founder and President of America for Israel, Shanda Hesse is joining the prayer call from Lubbock, Texas. Shanda embodies the spirit of support for Israel from afar. Her story reminds us that distance is no barrier to making a difference. Kevin Jessip: A passionate advocate for Israel, Kevin brings a message of hope and action. Kevin Jessip is the President of The Return. Rabbi Rami Goldberg: Offering wisdom and guidance, Rabbi Goldberg will help illuminate our path forward. Rabbi Rami is theDirector of Strategic Relations and is also the host of a the Keep God’s Land Whatsapp Prayer Group. Sami Steigmann: As a Holocaust survivor, Sami brings a powerful testimony of resilience and the triumph of light over darkness. His presence reminds us of the importance of remembering history while building a brighter future.

Israelis attend a prayer gathering at the Western Wall in Jerusalem’s Old City, Jan. 10, 2024. Photo by Oz Faber/TPS. (source: JNS)

This prayer call is more than just an event; it’s a movement. It’s an opportunity to:

Be inspired by stories of courage and faith

Learn from diverse perspectives and experiences

Connect with a global community of supporters for Israel

Take part in the spiritual act of communal prayer

Contribute to bringing light into a world that desperately needs it

Don’t miss this opportunity to be part of a global movement of prayer, support, and hope for Israel. Join us as we turn from darkness to light, from despair to joy, and from isolation to unity.

Add this event to your calendar now and be prepared to experience the power of communal prayer like never before. Together, we can make a difference. Together, we can bring light to the world.

You can sign up to register for this free prayer call here.

We’re looking forward to uniting in prayer for Israel, with you!