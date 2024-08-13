Prayer: A roadmap to unity

“O God of Yisrael, there is no god. Like You in the heavens and on the earth,

You who steadfastly maintain the covenant. With Your servants who walk before you

With all their heart.” The Israel Bible.

Standing together in what God has said is the great unifier. It goes beyond political alliances and the rule of politics. It begins by seeking God’s face together in prayer and turning away from evil to seek His righteousness. God then aligns men to His purposes and heals the land.

“If My people who are called by My name will humble themselves, and pray and seek My face, and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin and heal their land.” 2 Chronicles 7:14.

This prayer has an “Israel First Principle” because it is addressed to the Jewish people. It, however, includes a timeless principle of what happens when God’s people turn to Him in times of crisis. It also involves seeking the God of Israel and remembering His chosen people as we embrace covenants made to the Jewish people. God always defines His relationship with man based on the covenant. In the case of applying this promise for God’s intervention, faith, prayer, and repentance are joined together based on His promise.

The Road Map to Unity begins with United Prayer

The opening line in this powerful scripture is a call to “Corporate Prayer.” All those who are called by His name are to come together before God’s face and humble themselves. The phrase, “Turn from their wicked ways” is a call to turn from our history of evil practices. This includes all things done outside the covenant with God and His Word. Often what precedes this need to turn to God is a national crisis.

America in a National Crises

On July 13, 2024, at 6:11 pm an attempt was made to assassinate former U.S. President Donald Trump. At the last second, he turned his head slightly to the right which saved his life. The bullet fired from a high-powered rifle creased his right ear and came less than ¼ of an inch from entering his head and killing him. Trump later gave credit to God for saving his life. He stated, “It was God alone who prevented the unthinkable.” He knew that thousands of people of faith had been fasting and praying for him the week prior to this attack. Despite this attack being a horrible spectacle, it may be God used some of what happened to speak to the onlookers. The time the attack occurred was at 6:11 which stands as a moment in time when people recognized God protected Donald Trump. It perhaps points to Psalms 6:11 which says, “May all my enemies be ashamed, and be greatly troubled. May they be converted and become ashamed very quickly.” It seemed that Trump’s enemies did back off and were shocked by what had happened.

Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump is rushed offstage during a rally in Butler, Pa., on July 13, 2024. Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images. (Source: JNS)

The physical address where this attack happened in Pennsylvania was 625 Evans City Road. The word “Evans” in the Bible means, “God is gracious or has shown favor.” Psalms 62:5 says, “My soul waits for God alone.” When Trump says, “It was God alone who saved his life,” He is right!

Everyone at this event was united in their shock but also in their thankfulness for Trump’s survival. Prayers for the President and seeking God’s protection were the great unifier on this day. Unity went beyond political party affiliations. It rose like a nation’s flag on the breeze of the morning to put on display the banner of united prayer. United prayer brings God’s favor and gracious intervention for a nation that turns to the God of the Bible. Even the deadly bullet of a snipper cannot overcome God’s power released by untied prayer.

The Forming of the U.S. Constitution and prayer

In the forming of the U.S. Constitution, Benjamin Franklin describes the chaos and lack of agreement in trying to form this governing document. He said they examined many models of government and republics but found them not suitable. Human understanding had failed them. He stated that it felt as if their assembly was groping in the dark for answers. Franklin made this statement in calling for United Prayer:

“Sir, I am convinced of this truth – that God governs in the affairs of men. And if a sparrow cannot fall to the ground without His notice, is it probable that an empire can rise without His aid? We have been assured, Sir, in the sacred writings that “Accept the Lord build they labor in vain that build it.” (Psalms 127:1). I therefore move – that henceforth prayers imploring the assistance of heaven, and its blessings in our deliberations, be held in this assembly every morning before we proceed to business. This daily morning prayer for Congress was adopted and is followed today. It was from the chaos and political differences that the constitution was able to arise with heaven’s blessing to unify a nation. Their prayers brought down God’s gracious intervention.

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is rushed offstage by U.S. Secret Service agents after being grazed by a bullet during a rally in Butler, Pa., on July 13, 2024. Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images. (source: JNS)

Moving forward in unity with the favor of heaven

I believe that America not only averted a horrible assassination but also has with President Trump discovered the key to unity and restoration in his giving credit to God. “It was God alone” that saved him and who can save this nation. Prayer is the answer to saving and restoring a nation when war and crises come. Prayer is the roadmap to unity when we are united with God and His purposes.