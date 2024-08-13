Empowering Israel’s Future: The Biblical Call to Giving

In times of challenge and uncertainty, the call to stand with Israel echoes louder than ever. The recent attacks, including the events of October 7th, have shown just how critical it is to ensure Israel’s strength and security for generations to come. As people of faith, we are uniquely positioned to answer this call through the powerful act of legacy giving.

The Biblical Foundation of Creating a Legacy

The Bible provides us with inspiring examples of unwavering commitment to God’s chosen land and people. Consider the story of Ruth, who declared to her mother-in-law Naomi, “Where you go, I will go; where you lodge, I will lodge; your people shall be my people, and your God my God” (Ruth 1:16). Ruth’s dedication transcended her own lifetime, leading to a legacy that included King David and, ultimately, the Messiah.

Today, we have the opportunity to echo Ruth’s devotion through legacy giving. By including Israel in our estate planning, we declare our enduring commitment to the land and people of Israel, ensuring our support continues long after we’re gone.

Ruth in Boaz’s Field by Julius Schnorr von Carolsfeld (Source: Wikipedia)

A Divine Promise

God’s covenant with Abraham includes a powerful promise that resonates through the ages: “I will bless those who bless you, and whoever curses you I will curse: and all peoples on earth will be blessed through you” (Genesis 12:3). This assurance extends to us today. By blessing Israel, we position ourselves and our descendants to receive God’s favor.

Legacy giving to Israel365 is a tangible way to fulfill this biblical mandate. It’s not just about financial support; it’s about aligning ourselves with God’s eternal purposes for Israel and the world.

For many of us, our commitment to Israel runs deep. We’ve witnessed its miraculous rebirth, celebrated its achievements, and stood in solidarity during its challenges. Legacy giving offers a way to transform this lifelong connection into an enduring impact.

Imagine the satisfaction of knowing that your support will continue to strengthen Israel long into the future. Your gift could fund educational programs bringing young people to the land, support Israeli innovations benefiting the world, or contribute to the security and development of communities in historic areas like Judea and Samaria.

This is about more than money – it’s about passing on our values, ensuring that future generations understand and appreciate the significance of a strong, vibrant Jewish homeland.

Ways to Give: Making Your Mark on Israel’s Future

Now that we understand the biblical and personal importance of legacy giving, let’s explore the various ways you can make this impactful decision:

Bequest in Will or Living Trust: This flexible option allows you to specify a dollar amount, a percentage of your estate, or the remainder after other provisions. It’s a way to balance your commitment to Israel with other financial responsibilities. Beneficiary Designations: You can easily name Israel365 as a beneficiary on: Bank accounts

IRAs and retirement plans

Life insurance policies

Donor-advised funds This method doesn’t affect your current financial situation but allows for significant future impact. Asset Donations: Giving appreciated assets like stocks or real estate can potentially help you avoid capital gains taxes, maximizing your gift’s impact. IRA Donations: Designating your IRA to Israel365 can be an excellent way to support Israel while managing your tax liabilities.

Each of these methods offers unique benefits, and many provide tax advantages that allow you to maximize your gift’s impact while minimizing your tax burden. We always recommend consulting with a financial advisor or tax professional to determine the best giving strategy for your individual situation.

Join Us in Securing Israel’s Future

As we observe National Make a Will Month this August, we invite you to consider including Israel365 in your estate planning. Your legacy gift ensures that you continue to stand with Israel, as Ruth stood with Naomi, for generations to come.

View of the Old City, Jerusalem (source: Shutterstock)

Remember, we are, as the saying goes, “midgets standing on the shoulders of giants.” Our legacy gifts honor those who came before us while securing a bright future for those who will follow. Your commitment today shapes the Israel of tomorrow.

To learn more about including Israel365 in your estate planning, please contact Rabbi Rami Goldberg at 210-750-3161 or rami@israel365.com. Our federal tax ID number is 45-4041360.

The process of including Israel365 in your estate planning can be simple and straightforward. We’re here to guide you every step of the way, ensuring that your wishes are honored and your impact on Israel’s future is maximized.