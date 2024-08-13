Lebanese take to the streets, fearing earthquake is Israeli counter strike (or Divine Retribution)

A moderate earthquake in Syria rattled residents across the Middle East late Monday night, sparking fears and bringing back memories of last year’s devastating temblor. The quake struck at 11:56 p.m. local time and was felt in Syria, Lebanon, Jordan, and northern Israel.

The Syrian National Center for Earthquakes reported the magnitude at 5.5, with an epicenter 28 kilometers (17 miles) east of Hama in central Syria. However, international agencies provided varying estimates, with the U.S. Geological Survey reporting a magnitude of 5.0 and the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) placing it at 4.8.

In Syria, the quake caused panic but no significant damage. Hama’s Health Director, Maher Younis, reported that 25 people sustained minor to moderate injuries due to stampeding in the aftermath. The incident evoked painful memories of the February 2023 earthquake that killed over 50,000 people in Turkey and Syria.

In Israel, the tremors were felt in northern areas and as far south as Tel Aviv. Magen David Adom, Israel’s national emergency medical service, reported no injuries or damage, receiving only a few calls from anxious citizens.

Initially, the earthquake caused confusion in some areas, with residents mistaking it for an airstrike. This misconception highlights the ongoing regional tensions, as both Syria and Lebanon have experienced Israeli airstrikes in recent months related to the broader conflict involving Gaza.

Jordan reported minimal impact from the quake, which was felt near its border with Syria, approximately 217 miles from Amman’s capital.

As a precaution, search and rescue teams in northwestern Syria were placed on high alert, though no significant damage was reported.

Lebanon also felt the tremors, with residents in Beirut and other areas rushing to the streets in fear. The earthquake added to the already heightened tensions in the country, where concerns of a potential escalation between Hezbollah and Israel have kept citizens on edge.

Some may consider their alarm to be well-founded. Iran’s attempts to wipe out the Jewish people and the Jewish state can be interpreted to be the beginnings of the prophesied pre-Messiah Gog and Magog War.

Earthquakes are prophesied to accompany the end of days. The prophets explicitly mention earthquakes and volcanoes as playing a role in the end of days, preparing the world by burning away impurities, as a crucible is used in metallurgy to purify metal.

But Hashem God is the true God, He is the living God, and the everlasting King; at His wrath the earth trembled, and the nations are not able to abide His indignation. Jeremiah 10:10

The Prophet Ezekiel described earthquakes as preceding the War of Gog and Magog.

Mountains shall be overthrown, cliffs shall topple, and every wall shall crumble. Ezekiel 38:20

Some rabbis have attributed this pre-Magog shake-up to God entering into the fray, using the forces of nature as his weapons of choice. Rabbi Shalom Berger, the revered spiritual leader of thousands of Hassidic Jews from the Mishkoltz sect of Judaism, taught that the War of Gog and Magog would include the forces of nature and soldiers of flesh and blood.

Israel has been on high alert, anticipating an attack by Iran and its Lebanese proxy, Hezbollah. Last week, Western intelligence sources told Sky News Arabia that they had evidence Iran plans to attack Israel on Tisha B’Av, the day commemorating the destruction of the First and Second Temples. Israel’s enemies have focused their attacks on Jewish holidays in the past, as was the case on October 7, which fell on Simchat Torah and Shabbat, and the Yom Kippur War in 1973.

On April 13-14, Iran launched its first direct attack on Israel, firing some 300 missiles and drones, most of which were downed before entering Israeli airspace.