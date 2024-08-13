Christians and Jews should be appalled by anti-Israel encampments

The movement, writ large, appears to have taken a scorched-earth, zero-sum, “tear it all down” approach to politics.

Since Hamas’s brutal terrorist attacks in Israel on Oct. 7, radical anti-Western demonstrations have erupted across Canada. In many cases, these scenes of “protest” have careened into outright anarchy, with participants chanting hateful anti-Jewish slogans, vandalizing private property, illegally occupying university campuses, verbally and sometimes physically assaulting individuals, and committing other unlawful acts.

As Christians and Jews, we call on our fellow citizens to reject these efforts by partisan extremists to sow division and distrust between our diverse communities. Their actions do not represent who we are as Canadians. Those responsible for these divisive acts must be called out, prosecuted when appropriate, and their poisonous ideology relegated to the fringes of our society.

Of course, we strongly support the right of citizens to demonstrate peacefully. We also recognize that defiance is an aspect of a healthy democracy and has historically been an impetus for positive change and societal growth. However, it must be exercised within the confines of the law. In this vein, generations of Christian change-makers have drawn on the example of Christ himself. The Jewish tradition embraces the virtues of Rabbi Akiva and many others. Such leaders have inspired people to challenge injustices. For example, leaders of both faiths drew on such lessons when campaigning for reform during the civil rights era in the United States.

A person holds a sign reading “Another Jew Against Zionism, Colonialism, Apartheid, Occupation, Genocide” at a protest at the Alberta Legislature in Edmonton, Canada, on Oct. 18, 2023. Credit: Jenari/Shutterstock. (source: JNS)

We are concerned that the anti-Israel movement in this country is promoting antisemitism by openly flouting the rule of law and celebrating the diabolical acts of genocidal terrorist groups such as Hamas, Hezbollah and Palestinian Islamic Jihad. By excusing or minimizing the atrocities committed by these groups, protesters have aligned themselves with an Iran-sponsored “Axis of Resistance” that opposes not only Israel but Western ideology—ironically, including the very values of freedom of speech, protest and information that allow social movements to flourish.

The movement, writ large, appears to have taken a scorched-earth, zero-sum, “tear it all down” approach to politics. This is neither beneficial for our society nor compatible with our democratic values.

Admittedly, not all anti-Israel rallies or rally-goers in Canada have been violent. Still, the rhetoric and general lawlessness have at a minimum emboldened bad actors to take matters into their own hands. We are already seeing the real-world ramifications of this.

Consider, for example, the spate of incidents targeting synagogues, Jewish schools, and community centers across Canada since Oct. 7. Most recently, a Canadian citizen traveled to Israel and, while hurling accusations of “genocide,” attempted to stab Israelis Monday at Netiv Ha-Asara Moshav—a community that was also targeted during Hamas’s onslaught last year.

This latest episode demonstrates that hate is not only on the rise in Canada but being exported abroad.

B’nai Brith’s “2023 Annual Audit of Antisemitic Incidents in Canada”shows that antisemitism was on the rise before the onset of the Israel-Hamas war, but quickly escalated following the outbreak of fighting. The report also links this marked increase to the proliferation of radical, uncivil anti-Israel protests in major cities across the country.

A total of 700 Christian students from across the United States joined the “March for Israel” in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 14, 2023. Credit: Passages.

Our maturation as a nation depends on our shared commitment to improving, rather than demolishing, our institutions. Indeed, over the centuries, our British legal tradition has grown to recognize the treaty rights of First Nations, who are tied to their lands just as the Jews are connected to the Land of Israel. Canada has also undertaken periods of national reckoning concerning the past atrocities committed against the First Nation’s community, notably through the work of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission established in 2008. These processes may not be perfect or complete, but they are examples of rational, consensus-based attempts to resolve social conflict. That is what Canadians should strive for—not the iconoclastic delusions offered by those leading the anti-Israel movement.

The visceral displays of antisemitism and disorder unfolding on our streets are part of a concerted attack on the diverse foundations of Canadian society. Our national solidarity is based not only on our shared heritage but also on values we have cultivated since Confederation, and that Indigenous peoples of our land have cultivated even before. As a country, we must speak out against those who reject democratic norms and seek to unravel the multicultural social contract that has allowed Jews, Christians, and other ethnic and religious groups to form our cultural mosaic.

Richard Robertson is B’nai Brith Canada’s director of research and advocacy. Col. (ret.) Michael Ward and Dr. Leonor Ward represent the International Christian Embassy Jerusalem-ICEJ Canada.