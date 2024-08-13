Israeli leader sends “end days” message to Iran: “We will build the Temple”

Moshe Feiglin, the leader of the libertarian Zionist party Zehut and an Orthodox Jew, released a video addressing Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the supreme leader of the Islamist regime in Iran. In the video, Feiglin warns the Ayatollah, giving a harsh Biblical message that was translated to Farsi in the subtitles.

“We have reached the end of days,” Feiglin began. “We have reached the moment of truth. We have reached the end of the historical conclusion. We have reached the Day of Judgment. We are called upon to speak openly, to delve into the root causes and to reveal our true identity.”

“Who are we truly? What do we represent? Why is it so important for you to destroy us? And most importantly, who will win here and decisively.”

“Our shared story of Israel and Iran does not begin in the modern era. Our common history began more than 2500 years ago. Every year we Jews celebrate the festival of Purim, the festival of Mordecai and Esther from Shushan, your ancient capital. You know this history well. Throughout the years, you have preserved it along with the tombs of Mordechai and Esther. The story of Purim begins with the description of Achashverosh’s reign.”

Feiglin then quoted from the beginning of the Book of Esther.

It happened in the days of Ahasuerus—that Ahasuerus who reigned over a hundred and twenty-seven provinces from India to Ethiopia. Esther 1:1

“Achashverosh, your King, ruled over 127 countries,” Feiglin noted. “You inherited the Babylonian Empire, the hated Iraqi neighbors,

and ruled over the ancient world. But the question is, for what reason? Why did God grant you this power? Zechariah gives us the answer,” Feiglin said.

“Thus said the LORD to his anointed, to Cyrus, whose right hand I have held to subdue nations before him and loose the armor of kings”

“Zechariah tells Cyrus, on behalf of God, that all his successes and conquests are from God, and their sole purpose is for Cyrus to say, ‘Jerusalem, you shall be built. And to the temple, your foundation shall be laid’.”

“Cyrus was chosen by the King of kings, the creator of the world, to inherit the Babylonian Empire, to redeem the Jews to the land of Israel, and to build the temple in Jerusalem, the temple that the Babylonians had destroyed.”

“And indeed Cyrus, the king of Persia, fulfills his destiny with the famous Cyrus declaration and proclaims, ‘Thus says, Cyrus, king of Persia, all the kingdoms of the earth, earth, the Lord, God of heaven, has given me, and He has commanded me to build him a house in Jerusalem, which is in Judea’.”

“Cyrus understood that his rule derived its power from God. So he instructed the Jewish people to return to the land of Israel and build the temple. So here we are faced with the first amazing discovery. The Iranian imperialist identity, which you are so proud of today, is actually based on the fulfillment of the promise of Cyrus, your ancient king, to return us, the children of Israel, to our land and build the temple. Without the Jews and without their temple, there was no Persian Empire to begin with. This is the first revelation.”

“Now let’s move on to the second. Your identity is formed, not only by nationalism, but also by religion. From the late 14th century, you adopted Shia Islam. And here too, it’s time to reveal the secret. Khamenei, you are a religious and political leader, a wise man, a direct descendant of Muhammad. You know the truth. And the truth is, Khamenei, that all the principles in Islam are taken from Judaism: belief in one God, reward and punishment, salvation and the End of Times, the afterlife, and so on.”

“Christianity and Islam are, in fact, the rebellious daughters of Judaism who intended to replace it. So we have revelation number two. Not only does your national identity rely on us, but the roots of Your religion are also based on our religion.”

“Let’s continue to Revelation number three, to the modern era. As promised in our Bible and as all the prophets prophesied, we return to our land after 2000 years of exile and establish a country. One of our bitter enemies in the ‘80s and ‘90s was Saddam Hussein, the ruler of Iraq. And in 1981 the Israeli Defense Forces destroyed his nuclear reactor. At that time, you and the Iraqi dictator were waging a bloody war. Hundreds of thousands were killed, and millions were wounded. In ultimate desperation, you sent children to the battlefield against Iraq.”

“Have you thought, Khamenei, what would have happened if Israel had not destroyed the Iraqi reactor in 1981 and Iraq had nuclear weapons? Which cities would have been destroyed by a nuclear mushroom cloud to the sky by the Mad Saddam? Our cities or your cities? Would Saddam dare to fire at a nuclear Israel, or would he prefer to destroy a sworn enemy who was fighting him in a merciless war?”

“Come, Khamenei, let’s look directly at reality and not deny it. The truth is that our destruction of the Iraqi reactor saved you from nuclear annihilation.”

“Hence, in this historical assessment, we discovered three revelations. Number one, your imperialist national identity was established thanks to us. Number two, your religious identity also stems directly from our religion. Number three, you owe even your physical existence today to us and our action against Iraq.”

“And despite all this, Khamenei, you decided to try to destroy us. Why? What motivates you? What makes you put so much effort into erasing us, the nation to which you owe your physical, national and religious existence?”

“We will find the answer in the fundamental difference between the Jewish vision and the Islamic vision. You want to realize Shia Islamic salvation in Muhammad’s way, that is to impose your belief on the whole world by force. You believe that God must be imposed on man. Man has no choice. Everything is from Allah and Muhammad’s religion is by the sword. You arrest women who do not cover their faces with the veil. You torture your fellow citizens who protest and make them disappear without trial. And these are just a few examples. In the name of the Islamic Revolution. And as a counterweight to the Shah’s secular state, you have turned Iran into a religious hell. You have turned, and you want to export this hell to the Middle East and the whole world. You took the principles of faith in one God, and turned them into murder and rape, slavery and terror, physical and mental bondage. You brought a curse to the world.”

“All means in your hands, you use to forcibly subjugate man to God. This is your way, while we believe in the completely opposite way. We believe in salvation through real freedom and through man’s choice of the living God to bring blessing to the world.”

Feiglin paraphrased Deuteronomy.

“I have set before you life and death, blessing and curse. Therefore, choose life. We believe that the secret of salvation is choice, the choice of a free man without coercion, without bondage, and without terror. Only when a free man can choose his God, wishing to connect to the source of life and morality, to the source of goodness and blessing, humanity will reach its complete salvation. You understand Khomeini. We are a nation born with the Exodus from Egypt, with the revolutionary message of freedom, a message that challenges tyranny and slavery.”

“We return to our land after 2000 years to proclaim the salvation of the end times to the whole world, a salvation that believes in man and in free man’s choice of his God, because God created man in His image. Every human is a king, because in every human there’s the image of God, the image of God that you have lost. The truth must be told. We’re not in a struggle for domination over the Middle East. We are in a confrontation of identity. There is an ideological rivalry between us, and that is why Israel is a thorn in your eye. Our vision of freedom is the opposite to your vision of tyranny. If we are right and you are wrong, then your vision has no place in the world, and that is why you are eager to destroy us.”

“In the name of the God of Israel, we will fight for truth, justice, and freedom. We will destroy you on all fronts. And he who answered Mordecai and Esther and Shushan the capital will answer us in this war. We will achieve a historic victory, the victory of good over evil, the victory of life over death, the victory of blessing over curse. And when we win, we will complete the true vision of our prophets, like in the time of Cyrus, we will build the palace of God, the Holy Temple in Jerusalem, our capital. We will light the menorah, and we will bring freedom, life, and peace to the entire world.”