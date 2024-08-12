Subscribe
New Documentary Sheds Light on October 7 Tragedy and Resilience

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

August 12, 2024

A powerful new documentary, “October 7th: Voices of Pain, Hope and Heroism,” is set to be released on Tisha B’Av, the Jewish day of mourning, which falls on August 12-13 this year. Produced by Aish, a Jewish educational organization, the film offers an intimate look at the lives of five families profoundly affected by the October 7 massacre in Israel.

The documentary features never-before-seen footage of the attacks, drawn from personal family archives, and presents the testimonies of those who experienced the tragedy firsthand. Among the stories highlighted are those of:

  1. Jen Airley, mother of fallen soldier Binyamin Airley
  2. Iris Haim, whose son Yotam was accidentally killed while in captivity
  3. Maj. Gen. (Ret.) Noam Tibon, who rescued his son Amir and family from Kibbutz Nahal Oz
  4. Julie Kuperstein, mother of hostage Bar Kupershtein
  5. Alon and Sheerie Mesika, parents of Addir Mesika, who was killed at the Supernova festival while trying to save others

The film not only recounts the horrors of that day but also explores themes of Jewish resilience and the strength found in the face of unimaginable adversity. It interweaves these personal narratives with commentary on Jewish values, offering a broader perspective on the impact of the events.

Jamie Geller, Aish’s chief media and marketing officer, serves as the documentary’s producer and interviewer, guiding viewers through these deeply moving stories.

In a gesture of solidarity and accessibility, Aish has made the documentary available for free on their website. The release date, coinciding with Tisha B’Av, adds particular poignancy to the film, as this day traditionally commemorates various tragedies in Jewish history.

Those interested in viewing “October 7th: Voices of Pain, Hope and Heroism” can pre-register on the Aish website. This documentary serves as a testament to the human spirit and a tribute to those affected by the events of October 7, offering viewers a chance to reflect, remember, and find hope in the face of tragedy.

Registration to watch the film is available here.

