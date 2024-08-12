Youth Seminar: First steps toward sovereignty in Jordan Valley

At a recent Sovereignty Youth seminar, Israeli lawmakers and experts discussed plans to extend Israeli sovereignty over parts of Judea and Samaria, focusing on the Jordan Valley as a starting point. The seminar, organized by the Sovereignty Movement, aimed to educate young Israelis about the importance of sovereignty and its role in Israel’s future.

MK Dan Illouz, chairman of the Knesset lobby for Applying Sovereignty over the Jordan Valley, announced the preparation of a bill to apply sovereignty over the region.

MK Dan Illouz (Photo courtesy)

He stated, “The return of the Jewish people to the Land of Israel is impossible without Judea and Samaria.” Illouz hopes to implement this legislation around the anniversary of the October 7 massacre, viewing it as “Israel’s response to those seeking to oust it from the Land of Israel.”

MK Ohad Tal revealed plans to launch former US Ambassador David Friedman’s sovereignty plan, which proposes “applying full sovereignty throughout the Land of Israel.” Tal explained, “The Friedman Plan is simple: in order to bring true peace, the State of Israel must take responsibility for the territory, as it has been proven that wherever Israel is in control, there is peace and quiet.”

MK Ohad Tal (Photo courtesy)

The seminar featured various speakers, including researcher Itamar Marcus, who presented evidence of extremist positions within the Palestinian Authority leadership. Maj. Gen. (Res.) Gershon Hacohen provided a historical perspective, emphasizing the importance of pioneering spirit in overcoming challenges.

Dr. Dror Eydar, former Israeli ambassador to Italy, stressed the biblical concept of “taking possession of the Land” as a mandate for sovereignty. He stated, “Taking possession of the Land is creating a framework for ownership of the Land, and, as a result, the Land can be bequeathed to future generations.”

The event organizers, Yehudit Katsover and Nadia Matar of the Sovereignty Movement, praised the youth participants, saying, “It is refreshing, encouraging, and uplifting to see the next generation of Israeli leadership generating a new reality.”

This seminar and the proposed legislation mark significant steps in the ongoing debate over Israeli sovereignty in disputed territories, with potential far-reaching implications for the region’s future.