Biden State Dept. Sent $239 Million to Taliban, Report Claims

A new report from Judicial Watch alleges that the U.S. government has inadvertently provided at least $239 million in development assistance to the Taliban since 2021. This oversight reportedly stems from the State Department’s failure to properly vet award recipients following the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan.

The report suggests that the Biden State Department did not adhere to its own counterterrorism partner vetting requirements before approving 29 grants to various local entities in Afghanistan. This lapse in protocol has potentially allowed taxpayer money to fall into the hands of terrorist organizations.

“There is an increased risk that terrorist and terrorist-affiliated individuals and entities may have illegally benefited from State spending in Afghanistan,” the report states. It emphasizes the critical need for proper vetting to prevent aid from being diverted to the Taliban or other sanctioned parties.

The findings have sparked criticism from some political figures. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene commented on the situation, highlighting concerns about government spending and national debt in light of this alleged misallocation of funds.

Under Kamala Harris and Joe Biden’s administration, they mistakenly gave $239 million of your hard earned tax payer dollars to the TALIBAN.



We are $35 TRILLION in debt and this failed administration is so incompetent that they are throwing money at our enemies on accident. pic.twitter.com/ilI8E0V8I1 — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) August 4, 2024

As the U.S. continues to provide assistance intended to benefit the Afghan people, the report underscores the importance of stringent oversight to ensure aid reaches its intended recipients and to better assess the risks associated with such spending.

The State Department has not yet publicly responded to these allegations. If confirmed, this incident would raise serious questions about the efficacy of current vetting processes and the management of international aid in complex geopolitical situations.

This situation underscores the complexities of managing foreign aid in volatile regions and highlights the need for robust systems to ensure that assistance reaches its intended recipients. It also serves as a reminder of the ongoing challenges in Afghanistan following the U.S. withdrawal and the delicate balance required in providing aid without inadvertently supporting opposing forces.

This incident highlights significant weaknesses in the State Department’s vetting procedures. The failure to properly screen recipients of such large sums of money raises questions about the effectiveness of existing protocols and the level of oversight within the department. It suggests a need for a comprehensive review and potential overhaul of the vetting process.

Inadvertently funding the Taliban could have serious geopolitical consequences. It may undermine U.S. foreign policy objectives in the region and potentially strengthen an organization that the U.S. has long opposed. This could damage America’s credibility with allies and complicate future diplomatic efforts in Afghanistan and the broader Middle East.

This situation calls for increased accountability within the State Department. There should be a thorough investigation to determine how this oversight occurred and who is responsible. Transparency in this process would be crucial to maintain public trust and ensure that similar mistakes are not repeated.

This incident might lead to increased scrutiny of all aid programs in Afghanistan, potentially making it more difficult to provide legitimate assistance to those in need. It could result in stricter controls that might slow down or reduce aid to the region, affecting innocent civilians who rely on this support.

As evidenced by Rep. Greene’s comments, this issue is likely to become a political talking point. It may be used to criticize the current administration’s foreign policy and financial management, potentially influencing public opinion and future policy decisions.

In the context of the U.S. national debt, the misallocation of $239 million is significant. While it’s a small fraction of the total debt, it represents a considerable sum that could have been used for domestic programs or more effectively managed foreign aid initiatives.

This incident may have long-lasting effects on U.S. development assistance programs. It could lead to more stringent regulations, potentially slowing down aid delivery in crisis situations. It might also result in a reevaluation of how the U.S. provides aid in politically unstable regions.

News of this nature can erode public confidence in government institutions and foreign aid programs. It may lead to increased skepticism about the effectiveness of international development efforts and how taxpayer money is spent abroad.