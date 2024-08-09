Harris reportedly open to discussing arms embargo against Jewish state with anti-Israel activists

Prior to a Detroit rally on Wednesday, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris spoke “briefly” with co-founders of the movement that discouraged Michigan voters from turning out for U.S. President Joe Biden during the Democratic primary, The New York Times reported.

The leaders of the “uncommitted” movement told Harris “that they wanted to support her but that voters wanted her to consider an arms embargo to immediately stop the carnage in the besieged enclave,” in Gaza, per the Times. “The leaders asked to meet with her about the embargo request, and said she had indicated that she was open to it, and directed the two leaders to her staff.”

Harris’s presidential campaign subsequently stated that she has “prioritized engaging with Arab, Muslim and Palestinian community members and others regarding the war in Gaza” since Oct. 7.

“In this brief engagement, she reaffirmed that her campaign will continue to engage with those communities,” the campaign said. “The vice president has been clear: She will always work to ensure Israel is able to defend itself against Iran and Iran-backed terrorist groups” and is “focused on securing the ceasefire and hostage deal currently on the table.”

“As she has said, it is time for this war to end in a way where: Israel is secure, hostages are released, the suffering of Palestinian civilians ends and the Palestinian people can realize their right to dignity, freedom and self-determination,” the campaign added.

Phil Gordon, national security adviser to Harris wrote on Thursday morning that Harris “has been clear: She will always ensure Israel is able to defend itself against Iran and Iran-backed terrorist groups. She does not support an arms embargo on Israel. She will continue to work to protect civilians in Gaza and to uphold international humanitarian law.”

A Times reporter responded, “To be clear: The Uncommitted leaders asked to meet with the vice president to discuss their demand for an arms embargo. They said she was open to meeting with them, not that she was open to an arms embargo.”

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) wrote that “Kamala Harris won’t speak with press. But she will speak with pro-Hamas radicals and suggest she’s open to a full arms embargo against Israel.”

“If the group in line with Harris was pro-life and asked for a meeting about banning abortion, she would forcefully say ‘no.’ Don’t tell me it means nothing she said she’s open to an arms embargo on Israel when radical Hamasniks got in line,” wrote Richard Goldberg, a senior adviser at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies.

When anti-Israel protesters interrupted Harris during one of her rallies, the vice president told them, “You know what? If you want Donald Trump to win, then say that. Otherwise, I’m speaking.”