New book rectifies history of Jewish-Christian relations before Tisha B’Av

Once the final stone was pushed off the Temple Mount in 70 C.E., the Romans declared victory over the Jewish nation. But how did the Romans win by destroying the House of God, a place of prayer for all nations? No one won on that terrible day of destruction, not the Jews, not the Romans, and not the nations of the world. We all lost on that day some 2000 years ago. The question now is how do we end our losing streak and realign ourselves with God’s final plan of redemption?

The world is witnessing one of the greatest resurrections in History. The resurrection of the Jewish people from all nations, lands, and languages who returned / and are returning to the land of their forefathers—our spiritual forefathers—Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob. Who could have imagined that the Jewish people would once again miraculously return to their land after 2000 years of desolation? Even better, who can imagine a House of Prayer for all nations once again in Jerusalem, set up for all the nations of the world to seek the God of Israel in Jerusalem?!

Yet, as all this incredible work occurs, much of the Church sits on the sidelines. For some, this comes from a need for more understanding. For others, it comes from a reluctance to admit Israel’s rebirth as a work of God. Yet, for others, it comes from a place of historical shame.

This is why I want to introduce you to a new book called “The Dire Straits of Redemption.” This book was written to be read during the 21 days between the 17th of Tammuz and the 9th of Av (Two very famous dates in Jewish History when the Romans breached the walls of Jerusalem and then destroyed the Temple). Still, it can be used anytime throughout the year. It is all about how to rectify our relationship as Christians with the Jewish people. The Church has approached Israel wrong for the past 2000 years. Now then, how do we go about doing it correctly?

The prophet Zechariah speaks of a time when these days of fasting will become “… joy, jubilation, and cheerful festivals for the house of Judah.” How does this happen? Well, perhaps when Christians lead the world’s nations in fulfilling the words after this verse. In Zechariah 8:20-23 we read, “‘It will yet turn out that peoples will come, that is, the inhabitants of many cities… saying, ‘Let’s go at once to plead for the favor of the Lord, and to seek the Lord of armies…’ So many peoples and mighty nations will come to seek the Lord of armies in Jerusalem, and to plead for the favor of the Lord.”

But how do we get from the place of current Church history and theology to a place of being ready to live out these words of Zechariah? That is where the book “The Dire Straits of Redemption” comes into play. Firstly, we must own the past. Christianity has contained some of the worst actors, at least regarding the Jewish people. Almost from its inception, there has been an anti-Jewish sentiment contained and continued. We must own it and then turn away from it. Secondly, we must learn what we should have been doing for the past 2000 years. Re-learning our Bibles and the prophecies we were and still are called to live by. And thirdly, we should now look to the future and how we can play a role in bringing about the ultimate redemption, reunited with our Jewish brothers and sisters. This book was written to combat and uproot the very seed that was planted by our Christian forefathers so many years ago. If we want to see God at work in the world, we should find what He is passionate about. And His passion has always been found in Israel. As it says in Psalm 149, “Ki Rotze Hashem B’Amo—The L-rd’s desire is in His people.”

Learn how to join in with the work of redemption that God is doing through Israel in the word today! Stop sitting in the stands; instead, stand proudly on the prophecies of redemption and restoration that are coming true in our day!

This book was written and released for use through the Nations’ 9th of Av / Ten From the Nations organization. To learn more, please go to: www.TenFromtheNations.org

“The Dire Straits of Redemption: A 21-day Journey to Transform Jewish and Christian Relations” is available in paperback and Kindle on Amazon.

The author, Samuel Wearp, and his family are intimately connected to Israel through their business, Blessed Buy Israel, and through Ten From the Nations.