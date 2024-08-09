UN’s Shocking Denial: The Ancient Biblical City They Don’t Want You to See

Against all odds, Jerusalem, Judea, and Samaria were restored to Israel in 1967, reawakening a connection that had been severed for millennia. This region, Israel’s biblical heartland, pulsates with the lifeblood and heartbeat of the Jewish people. However, the journey to reclaim and preserve these lands has been fraught with challenges, from propaganda to terrorism and international pressures. The courageous men and women who dare to call this place home are modern-day pioneers, their stories intertwining with the ancient narratives of their ancestors.

One fascinating chapter in this ongoing saga unfolded within the walls of King David’s Palace. This site, rediscovered and confirmed as the true location of ancient Jerusalem, owes its unveiling to the relentless pursuit of historical truth by figures such as Captain Charles Warren. In 1867, under the commission of Queen Victoria, Warren embarked on an expedition to uncover the treasures of the Bible. Contrary to the prevailing belief that biblical Jerusalem lay within the old city’s iconic walls, Warren’s discoveries pointed to a different reality.

The Pilgrimage Road excavations in the city of David. Photography: Emil Eladjem, Israel Antiquities Authority

Warren’s journey led him down the slopes of Mount Moriah, through the Kidron Valley, to the Gihon Spring—the life-giving waters of ancient Jerusalem. His findings proposed that the original City of David, where Jerusalem began, lay outside the old city walls, near this vital water source. Over the following decades, extensive archaeological excavations not only validated Warren’s theories but also positioned the City of David as one of the world’s most excavated and significant archaeological sites.

Yet there are those who seek to bury this inconvenient truth. In 2016, a UNESCO resolution controversially asserted that the significance of Jerusalem’s most sacred sites, including the Temple Mount and the Western Wall, belonged exclusively to Islam. This blatant denial of the city’s Jewish and Christian history is a troubling attempt to erase the very foundations upon which Jerusalem stands.

The City of David, with its undeniable archaeological evidence, stands as a testament to the enduring presence of the Jewish people in this region. This is a battle not just for millions but for billions around the world who recognize Jerusalem as a center of meaning, identity, and faith.

By suppressing the historical truth, the forces seeking to “bury” the City of David are not just denying the past but threatening to shape the future. In an age where misinformation and revisionist histories have the power to sway global opinion, the preservation of Jerusalem’s heritage has never been more critical.

The City of David’s advocates, however, remain steadfast. They view their work as a vital battle to preserve Jerusalem’s biblical heritage, not just for the millions who directly identify with it but for the billions worldwide who see this place as a cornerstone of faith, identity, and meaning. The presence of King David, King Solomon, and King Hezekiah in these ancient streets underscores a lineage of thriving Jewish life.

In the face of opposition and denial, the resilience and determination of those working to preserve Jerusalem’s history shine brightly. Their efforts ensure that the rich, multifaceted heritage of this land continues to inspire and inform future generations, affirming the unbroken connection between the past and the present.

If you’re eager to learn more about the people and places in Israel’s biblical Heartland and want to gain deeper insights and connections to the holy sites, visit Keepgodsland.com.

