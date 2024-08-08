New film: “They Destroy. We Build” One Jewish State presents a Tisha B’Av documentary

As the Jewish people prepare to commemorate Tisha B’Av, the national day of mourning for the destruction of the first and second Jewish Temples, a powerful new video from Rabbi Tuly Weisz and Israel365 offers a message of hope and resilience for these challenging times. The video, set to release on the eve of Tisha B’Av (Monday August 12th), presents a compelling case for maintaining a unified Jewish state and highlights the importance of Israel’s biblical heartland in Judea and Samaria.

In the wake of the October 7th attacks, which left an indelible scar on the nation of Israel, this year’s Tisha B’Av takes on added significance. Rabbi Weisz’s video draws parallels between the historical tragedies remembered on this solemn day and the recent events that have shaken the Jewish world.

“Since October 7th, every day has felt like Tisha B’av,” Rabbi Weisz notes in the video. This sentiment echoes throughout the Jewish community, as the pain and shock of the attacks continue to reverberate nearly a year later.

The video takes viewers on a journey through the biblical heartland of Judea and Samaria, featuring interviews with residents who have dedicated their lives to settling and developing these Biblically and historically significant regions. Through their stories, the video paints a picture of the deep connection between the Jewish people and this land – a connection that spans thousands of years and is rooted in biblical prophecy.

An aerial view of Maale Adumim, a city in Judea and Samaria, Israel (source: Shutterstock)

One of the most poignant aspects of the video is its exploration of the aftermath of the 2005 disengagement from Gaza. Rabbi Weisz draws a stark connection between that event, which coincidentally occurred on Tisha B’Av, and the tragic events of October 7th, 2023. This comparison serves as a powerful reminder of the potential consequences of dividing the land of Israel.

The video’s release comes at a critical time, as international pressure mounts on Israel to consider territorial concessions in Judea and Samaria. In response to these pressures, Israel365 is also launching the One Jewish State initiative, advocating for the preservation of a unified Israel that includes its biblical heartland.

Rabbi Weisz’s message is clear: the Jewish people’s claim to the land of Israel, including Judea and Samaria, is not merely political but deeply rooted in biblical tradition and historical connection. The video serves as a call to action for Jews and Christians worldwide to stand in support of a unified Israel.

One particularly moving segment focuses on the Gush Etzion region, showcasing its rich history and the tenacity of its residents. The story of the Lone Oak, a symbol of hope and return for those who were forced to leave the area in 1948, serves as a powerful metaphor for the Jewish people’s enduring connection to the land.

Gush Etzion Lone Oak (Photo via Wikimedia Commons)

For those seeking to better understand the significance of Judea and Samaria to the Jewish people, this video provides valuable insights. It offers a perspective often overlooked in mainstream media narratives, presenting the human faces behind the headlines and the deep-seated connections that tie the Jewish people to this land.

The timing of the video release, coinciding with Tisha B’Av and coming in the aftermath of October 7th, adds weight to its message. It serves as a call for unity among the Jewish people and a reminder of the importance of standing strong in the face of adversity.

As Jews around the world prepare to fast and reflect on Tisha B’Av, Rabbi Weisz’s film offers a meaningful way to engage with the day’s themes in a contemporary context. It encourages viewers to consider how the lessons of history can inform our actions today and shape our vision for the future.

One Jewish State will play a crucial role in educating and inspiring the global Jewish and Bible following community. It reminds us of our shared heritage, our collective strength, and our enduring hope for a secure and thriving Israel.

You can sign up to watch the free Tisha B’Av 5784 Documentary. The video will be released on August 12th. Check your email in order to access the link!