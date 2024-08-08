Kamala Harris: Supporter of Israel or Political Pragmatist?

In a recent episode of Eyes on Israel, hosted by Rabbi Pesach Wolicki on Real American Voice, the focus was on U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris’s stance on Israel. With the 2024 presidential election on the horizon, Harris’s position on Israel has come under intense scrutiny. Rabbi Wolicki and his guest, Jonathan Tobin, Editor-in-Chief of the Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), dissected Harris’s claims of unwavering support for Israel and analyzed the implications of a potential Harris presidency on U.S.-Israel relations.

A Questionable Past of Support

The discussion began with Harris’s claims of a lifelong commitment to Israel, highlighted during her meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Harris stated, “From when I was a young girl collecting funds to plant trees for Israel to my time in the United States Senate and now at the White House, I have had an unwavering commitment to the existence of the state of Israel, to its security, and to the people of Israel.”

Wolicki, however, challenged the authenticity of Harris’s claims. “I’m calling BS on this claim that she raised funds for tree planting in Israel as a young girl,” Wolicki remarked. He explained that during Harris’s childhood in the 1970s and 1980s, it was uncommon for non-Jewish children to participate in such campaigns. Tobin further pointed out the incongruity of a young girl of Jamaican and Indian descent, growing up in Berkeley, California, engaging in activities typically reserved for the Jewish community.

Harris’s statement also included a pointed remark: “Israel has a right to defend itself and how it does so matters.” This, according to Tobin, was a thinly veiled criticism of Israel’s military actions. He accused Harris of echoing anti-Israel sentiments that blame the Jewish state for the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, despite the documented efforts by the Israeli military to minimize civilian casualties and the Geneva Conventions placing responsibility for civilian harm on Hamas.

“Kamala Harris is signaling to the left wing of the Democratic Party that she aligns with their views,” Tobin argued. “She’s one of them. She doesn’t like Israel, she’s opposed to its government, and is willing to crack down harder than even Biden did.”

Harris has also shared her concerns about the humanitarian situation in Gaza: “I expressed with the Prime Minister my serious concern about the scale of human suffering in Gaza, including the death of far too many innocent civilians… We cannot look away in the face of these tragedies.”

Tobin rebutted this by highlighting reports indicating that there is no starvation in Gaza, with humanitarian aid ensuring food availability. He insisted that any crisis in Gaza is a direct result of Hamas’s actions, both morally and legally.

As the conversation shifted towards the future, Rabbi Wolicki posed a crucial question: What would a Kamala Harris presidency mean for U.S.-Israel relations? Tobin compared a potential Harris administration to that of former President Obama, who, despite his stated support for Israel, frequently clashed with its government.

Armed and masked Palestinians seen on trucks loaded with international humanitarian aid entering Gaza through the Israeli Kerem Shalom Crossing, in the southern Gaza Strip, April 3, 2024. Photo by Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90. (Source: JNS)

“A Harris Administration would be more like the Obama Administration, which was more critical of Israel than the Biden Administration,” Tobin predicted. He expressed concerns about Harris’s alignment with the progressive wing of the Democratic Party, which has shown increasing hostility towards Israel. “It would be one more step towards the distancing of the United States from Israel.”

Tobin and Wolicki also touched upon the speculation surrounding Harris’s choice of running mate, with Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro being a potential candidate. Shapiro, an openly Jewish and pro-Israel politician, could appease the Jewish Democratic base. However, Tobin expressed skepticism about this possibility, noting the left wing’s resistance to Shapiro’s nomination.

“Kamala Harris’s candidacy is a litmus test for the Democratic Party’s stance on Israel,” Tobin asserted. “Her administration could signify a shift towards a more hostile posture against Israel, driven by the progressive agenda.”

While Harris maintains that her support for Israel is unwavering, her actions and affiliations suggest otherwise. As the 2024 presidential race heats up, Harris’s position on Israel will undoubtedly remain a focal point for both supporters and detractors within the Jewish and pro-Israel communities.

Editor’s Note: Since this segment was published, Minnesota Governor, Tim Waltz was officially nominated as the Vice Prisdent nominee for Harris.