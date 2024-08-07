Cool Collar is More than Just a Fashion Trend

For many of you reading this – at least anyone in a Northern Hemisphere country – you’re in the middle of summertime. And for anyone who doesn’t live in a perfect climate of a pleasant 72 degrees with a slight breeze, you know that summertime brings heat, humidity, sunburns, and dehydration. I’m sweating just writing this! But the nice thing for most of us is that we can change our wardrobe with the change in weather. It’s hot? Put on a lightweight outfit, flip-flops, and a hat. It gets a bit chilly. Throw on a sweater.

For Israeli soldiers fighting in Gaza, Judea and Samaria, and on the Northern Border of Israel, they don’t have the luxury of an outfit change when the weather gets a bit warm. If you’ve ever been to the Middle East during summertime, you know that this is not ideal.

Picture an IDF soldier on patrol: pants, combat boots, an ammo vest, a helmet, and a heavy backpack. Add to that an M16 assault rifle, and you’ve got a recipe for extreme discomfort in the scorching Middle Eastern sun. These brave men and women aren’t just carrying extra weight; they’re carrying the weight of responsibility for Israel’s security.

IDF soldiers during operational activity in the Jabalia area of northern Gaza on May 20, 2024. Credit: IDF. (source: JNS)

In temperatures often soaring above 100 degrees Fahrenheit, these soldiers remain vigilant, alert, and ready to respond at a moment’s notice. Their gear, while essential for their safety and effectiveness, turns into a personal sauna under the relentless sun. The risk of heat exhaustion is ever-present, threatening not just their comfort, but their ability to perform their crucial duties.

But here’s where Israeli ingenuity comes to the rescue. Enter the “Cool Collar” – a revolutionary solution to combat the heat while allowing soldiers to maintain their necessary gear. This isn’t just about comfort; it’s about safety, effectiveness, and potentially saving lives.

The Cool Collar, developed by an Israeli chemist and former IDF soldier, utilizes a substance called “Quick Snow.” This remarkable material can be cooled in just 20 minutes and maintains a refreshing 64-degree temperature for two hours. By cooling the neck’s arteries, veins, and nerves, it helps regulate the entire body’s temperature.

Rabbi Tuli Weisz hading out cool collars to IDF soldiers in 2022

This simple yet innovative device is more than just a comfort item. It significantly reduces the risk of heat exhaustion during extended operations. More importantly, it enhances soldiers’ stamina, alertness, and cognitive skills in extreme heat. In a situation where split-second decisions can mean the difference between life and death, keeping cool isn’t just a luxury – it’s a tactical advantage.

Now, you might be thinking, “Why should I care about Israeli soldiers staying cool?” The answer is simple: The IDF isn’t just fighting for Israel; they’re on the front lines defending Western democracy and freedom. In a region fraught with tension and threats from various extremist groups, Israel stands as a beacon of democratic values. Supporting the IDF means supporting these values on a global scale.

The Cool Collar project is more than just about providing comfort to soldiers. It’s about ensuring that those who stand guard over democracy and freedom can do so at their best. It’s about giving these brave men and women the tools they need to stay focused, alert, and effective in their mission.

So how can you help? By donating a Cool Collar, you’re not just sending a piece of equipment; you’re sending a message of support. You’re telling these soldiers that their sacrifice is recognized and appreciated, not just by Israelis, but by people around the world who value freedom and democracy.

Your donation fulfills the biblical prophecy from Jeremiah 17:8: “For he will be like a tree planted by the water that extends its roots by a stream, and will not fear when the heat comes.” By providing a Cool Collar, you’re helping these soldiers stand strong, like that tree by the water, unafraid of the heat that comes their way.

Each Cool Collar donated is a tangible way to support the IDF’s mission. It’s a way to say, “We stand with you” to those who stand on the front lines. It’s an investment in the safety and effectiveness of those who safeguard not just Israel, but the values we all hold dear.

As we enjoy our summer, able to adjust our clothing to the weather, let’s not forget those who don’t have that luxury. Let’s remember the soldiers who stand guard in the scorching heat, carrying not just their gear, but the weight of our shared values on their shoulders.

By donating a Cool Collar, you’re not just helping a soldier beat the heat. You’re contributing to the defence of democracy, supporting those who put their lives on the line for freedom, and making a real difference in Israel’s ability to protect itself and its values.

So, as you reach for that cold drink or turn up your air conditioning this summer, consider extending that relief to an IDF soldier. Your support can help them stay cool, focused, and strong as they continue their vital mission. Together, we can ensure that those who defend our shared values have the tools they need to persevere, no matter how high the temperature rises.