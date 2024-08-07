Subscribe
Study The Bible
ISRAEL IS AT WAR

IDF confirms last Israeli missing since Oct. 7 was murdered by Hamas

Picture of JNS

JNS

August 7, 2024

< 1 minute

The death of Bilha Yinon, 76, was established after a committee of experts reviewed new DNA evidence.

The Israel Defense Forces announced on Tuesday that it had confirmed the death of Bilha Yinon, 76, nearly 10 months to the day after she went missing during the Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist attacks on her hometown of Netiv HaAsara.

“IDF representatives officially informed the family of Bilha Yinon, of blessed memory, that she is no longer alive,” the military stated. “Bilha Yinon is the last person to be identified of those missing since Oct. 7.”

The IDF said Yinon’s death was established by a committee of experts that also included representatives of the Israel Police, the Health Ministry, and the Tel Aviv-based National Institute of Forensic Medicine, working in cooperation with Sephardic Chief Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef.

The announcement came after the experts examined “recent findings that were discovered in the area around ​​her home,” the army added.

The 76-year-old was last heard from at 8 a.m. on Oct. 7. Her house was burned down by the approximately 35 Hamas operatives who infiltrated Netiv HaAsara, close to the northern border with the Gaza Strip, and murdered more than 20 people.

Yinon was initially considered dead along with her husband, Yaakov, but a lack of DNA proof led the IDF to retract its preliminary findings.

Some 3,000 Gazan terrorists from Hamas, Islamic Jihad, Fatah and unaffiliated Palestinian “civilians” infiltrated the Jewish state on Oct. 7, murdering approximately 1,200 people, wounding thousands more, and abducting more than 250 men, women, and children to the Gaza Strip.

Share this article

Related articles

IDF eliminates Hamas’s economy minister in Gaza

Picture of JNS

JNS

Eli Bibas fears for lives of kidnapped son, daughter-in-law and grandchildren

Picture of JNS

JNS

Israeli forces in Gaza discover Hamas tunnel under Egyptian army post

Picture of Zahava Schwartz

Zahava Schwartz

Follow Us

Youtube Instagram
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365
Youtube
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

© ISRAEL365NEWS 2024 Privacy Policy

Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

Subscribe

Prophecy from the Bible is revealing itself as we speak. Israel365 News is the only media outlet reporting on it.

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .