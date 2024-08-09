Russian video shows Christian-Muslim military alliance

The Russian military recently released a recruitment video showing a military alliance uniting Christians and Muslims in a battle against the “globalist-backed regime in Ukraine.”

The video opens on a trench during a battle, with soldiers scrambling for cover from an artillery barrage. tattered icon image before shifting to a young soldier cowering in the trench.

“Our father, who is in heaven, hallowed is your name,” a soldier in a foxhole recites during battle. “May your kingdom come, may your will be done, in heaven and on earth. Give us this day our daily bread.”

The view shifts to a soldier in an armored vehicle reciting a prayer in Arabic.

“In the name of God, the most gracious, the most merciful, bless Muhammad and his family, and may peace be upon him. There is neither might nor strength except with Allah, the most high, the great.”

The video goes on to show a sniper kissing his misbaḥah (Muslim prayer beads) before taking a kill shot. Another soldier kisses a silver cross hanging around his neck.

“Save us, God, your people,” he invokes. “Bless us for the victory of Orthodox Christians against the opponents.”

A Muslim soldier prays from the turret of his tank.

“There is no god but Allah,” he prayed. “Muhammad is the messenger of God, peace be upon him.”

The screen then displays a long list of ethnicities including Tartars, Bashkirs, Chechens, Chuvash, Avarts, Dargincs, Lakhc, Armenians, we are Kumyk, Kabardins, Lezgins, Buryats, Mordovs.

It is interesting to note that Ukrainians are included in the list.

The list also includes Jews.

“We are Russians,” the video proclaims. “Wherever you are, be with God. We are Russians. God is with us. “

This multi-national alliance bringing together Christianity, which some see as the spiritual descendant of Esav, and Islam, which many see as the spiritual descendant of Ishmael, can be seen as the precursor to the pre-Messiah War of Gog and Magog.

One interpretation of the Bible has Russia at the head of the multi-national army of the pre-Messiah War of Gog and Magog. This was emphasized in a teaching from the 18th century Rabbinic sage known as the Vilna Gaon who singled out Russian aggression as a precursor to the Messiah.

“When you hear that the Russians have captured the city of Crimea, you should know that the times of the Messiah have started, that his steps are being heard,” the Vilna Gaon told his followers just before his death in 1797. “And when you hear that the Russians have reached the city of Constantinople (today’s Istanbul), you should put on your Shabbat clothes and don’t take them off, because it means that the Messiah is about to come any minute.”

Russia was also named as playing a major role in events leading up to the Messiah by the late Rabbi Haim Shvili, a Jewish mystic born in the early 1900s. He made some predictions about the messianic era recorded in his book, Heshbonot Hageula (Reckonings of Redemption), which he wrote in 1935. Although obscure and largely unknown, the predictions in the text were shockingly accurate, stating specific dates and names he described a final terrifying vision of Gog and Magog as a war waged against Israel by a Russian-led coalition. He based this on a verse in Ezekiel.

O mortal, turn your face toward Gog of the land of Magog, the chief prince of Meshech and Tubal. Prophesy against him Ezekiel 38:2

Rabbi Shvili understood the Hebrew word in the verse, rosh (chief) as identifying Russia to be the leader of the Gog and Magog coalition. Rabbi Shvili predicted that the Russian-led coalition will be opposed by a coalition of comparable size, comprising soldiers from all 70 nations.

The Bible explicitly identifies Iran’s role in the War of Gog and Magog.

I will turn you around and put hooks in your jaws, and lead you out with all your army, horses, and horsemen, all of them clothed in splendor, a vast assembly, all of them with bucklers and shields, wielding swords. Among them shall be Persia, Nubia, and Put, everyone with shield and helmet; Ezekiel 38:4-5