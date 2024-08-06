Subscribe
Border Police officer wounded in terrorist attack near Bethlehem

August 6, 2024

The victim was lightly injured and the assailant was shot dead.

A Border Police officer was lightly wounded on Tuesday in a stabbing attack on Route 60 near the tunnel checkpoint at the entrance to Bethlehem on the outskirts of Jerusalem, according to the Israel Police.

The 20-year-old woman was administered medical treatment and transported to Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital in Jerusalem with minor wounds, according to the Magen David Adom emergency service.

Border Police officers and Israel Defense Forces soldiers shot the assailant after he stabbed the victim with a screwdriver while she struggled to fend him off. The terrorist was later pronounced dead.

According to the police account, a Jerusalem-bound passenger bus arrived at the checkpoint in the morning. It was when the passengers disembarked to be inspected and ruled out as suspicious that the attack occurred.

Magen David Adom paramedics and medics arriving at the scene of the suspected stabbing attack on Route 60 on the outskirts of Jerusalem, Aug. 6, 2024. Credit: MDA. (Source: JNS)

In addition to the sharpened screwdriver, the terrorist was carrying a knife. Other suspicious items were found on the assailant’s body.

Jerusalem District Police officers were dispatched to the scene, where they blocked traffic in both directions and conducted searches in the area. The tunnel checkpoint later reopened to traffic.

