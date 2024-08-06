Two wounded in Hezbollah drone attack targeting Israeli Arab town

A 30-year-old man was seriously wounded and a 30-year-old woman was moderately wounded on Tuesday by a Hezbollah drone strike in the Western Galilee, according to initial media reports.

The drone impacted in Mazra’a, an Arab town between Acre and Nahariya, after crossing the border from Lebanon.

Magen David Adom emergency service medics and paramedics treated the two victims at the scene of the attack for shrapnel injuries. They were then transported to the Galilee Medical Center in Nahariya, according to an MDA update.

MDA paramedics told Channel 13: “We saw the man sitting in the car unconscious and suffering from a severe head injury from a shrapnel hit and another injured woman was near the parking lot where she is fully conscious and suffering from shrapnel injuries to her limbs. We gave the man medical treatment that included resuscitation and medication and evacuated him in an MDA intensive-care vehicle to the hospital in very serious condition. Another injured woman was evacuated from the scene in mild-to-moderate condition.”

The Beirut-based Al Mayadeen TV news channel, which is affiliated with Hezbollah, said that three drones infiltrated Israeli territory in the latest wave of attacks.

At least one drone was intercepted by Israeli air defenses, according to Israeli media reports.

Rocket and drone alerts sounded in the Western Galilee and Acre areas. Footage circulating on social media appeared to show a drone flying over Nahariya.

Footage circulating on social media shows a Hezbollah drone over Nahariya. https://t.co/6f1EytkNvn pic.twitter.com/TDogGtyeFF — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) August 6, 2024

The drone attacks came shortly after the Israel Defense Forces said that the Israeli Air Force struck a Hezbollah “military” structure in the area of Nabatiyeh in Southern Lebanon that was used by several terrorists to advance attacks against Israel.

Additionally, the IAF struck a Hezbollah “military” structure in the area of Khiam.

מטוסי קרב של חיל האוויר תקפו לפני זמן קצר בהכוונה מודיעינית של שב״כ ואמ"ן, מבנה צבאי ששימש את יחידת חזית הדרום בארגון הטרור חיזבאללה, במרחב נבטיה שבדרום לבנון.

במבנה פעלו מספר מחבלים אשר קידמו מתווי טרור נגד מדינת ישראל>> pic.twitter.com/S8CqlrCSWd — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) August 6, 2024

Earlier on Tuesday, Lebanon’s health ministry said that four people were killed in an alleged Israeli strike in the Southern Lebanese town of Maifadoun. A security source told AFP that they were all Hezbollah terrorists.

The IDF said on Monday evening that the IAF struck Hezbollah terrorist Ali Jamal Aldin Jawad, a commander in the Radwan force, in the area of Ebba in Southern Lebanon.

An IDF officer and soldier were moderately wounded when a Hezbollah drone launched from Lebanon scored a direct hit near Ayelet HaShahar in the Hula Valley overnight on Sunday.

Hezbollah has attacked northern Israel nearly every day since joining the war in support of Gaza-based Hamas on Oct. 8, killing more than 20 people and causing widespread damage. Tens of thousands of Israeli civilians remain internally displaced due to the ongoing violence.

The terror group has vowed revenge for last week’s targeted killing by Israel of senior Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr in Beirut.

Shukr was responsible for a rocket attack that killed 12 children in Majdal Shams, a Druze village in the Golan Heights, on July 27, as well as the 1983 bombing that killed more than 300 U.S. and French troops in Beirut.

This is a developing story